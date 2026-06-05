Teen says her speech was cut short due to unscripted remarks

17-year-old Leen Hijaz says remarks she made at her high school graduation were cut off after she mentioned people suffering in different countries around the world. Her school district says administrators intervened so the “school-sponsored event remained consistent with its intended purpose.

17-year-old Leen Hijaz says remarks she made at her high school graduation were cut off after she mentioned people suffering in different countries around the world.

Her school district says administrators intervened so the “school-sponsored event remained consistent with its intended purpose. ” Her school district says administrators intervened so the “school-sponsored event remained consistent with its intended purpose.

”3,000 miles from Madison Square Garden, a fanatical group of New York Knicks fans, dubbed the"Left Coast Knicks," has created a home inside a Los Angeles bar. CNN's Jon Sarlin visited the packed scene as the Knicks won a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The last time the Knicks had a lead in the NBA finals was the same day NFL Hall of Famer and then-fugitive OJ Simpson was chased by police in a white Ford Bronco. On June 17, 1994, the TV broadcast of the New York Knicks versus the Houston Rockets was interrupted by the police chaseHigh school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge.

New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.





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