Teen Parents from 'Unexpected' Call Off Engagement Weeks After Announcement

Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson, the teenage parents from TLC's Unexpected, have broken off their engagement. Bella stated the split resulted from Hunter's dishonesty and quick move to someone new, noting there was no significant drama. The couple, who have a child together after conceiving when Bella was 14 and Hunter was 12, had faced public scrutiny over their ages and the legality of their relationship, which Bella previously defended as consensual.

TLC 's Unexpected season 7 stars Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson , who welcomed a son in March 2025 when Bella was 15 and Hunter was 13, have ended their engagement less than a month after getting engaged.

Bella Vaughn addressed the breakup in a video, stating they broke up because Hunter lied to her and hurt her feelings, and two days later was talking to someone new. She emphasized there was no major drama or scandal. The couple had previously announced their engagement with social media posts featuring rings, and Bella had defended their relationship and the consensual nature of their sexual activity against backlash regarding their ages.

Bella is pregnant with Hunter's child in the upcoming season of the show. Hunter has spoken about his father's negative reaction to him becoming a father. The news also references other reality TV figures like Adult Creator Bonnie Blue and actress Sydney Sweeney, though these appear to be separate, unrelated headline snippets at the end of the provided source text. The substantive news focuses on the relationship dissolution between the teen parents from Unexpected





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Unexpected Bella Vaughn Hunter Johnson Teen Parents Breakup Engagement TLC Reality TV

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