Teen on e-scooter suffers minor injuries after colliding with deputy’s patrol

A 15-year-old on an electric scooter suffered minor injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a patrol deputy’s vehicle in Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old on an electric scooter suffered minor injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a patrol deputy’s vehicle in Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

3,000 miles from Madison Square Garden, a fanatical group of New York Knicks fans, dubbed the"Left Coast Knicks," has created a home inside a Los Angeles bar. CNN's Jon Sarlin visited the packed scene as the Knicks won a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The last time the Knicks had a lead in the NBA finals was the same day NFL Hall of Famer and then-fugitive OJ Simpson was chased by police in a white Ford Bronco. On June 17, 1994, the TV broadcast of the New York Knicks versus the Houston Rockets was interrupted by the police chaseHigh school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge.

New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.





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Dispatch audio obtained from night Brazoria County deputy shot Lake Jackson teenAs Texas DPS continues to investigate what led a Brazoria County deputy to shoot and kill an 18-year-old man in Lake Jackson, FOX 26 has obtained dispatch audio from that night.

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Flagler County deputy hits teens on e-scooter, prompting sheriff’s office to issue safety reminderThe Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a “powerful” reminder on Monday about e-bike operations after a deputy accidentally hit an e-bike rider who darted out in front of the vehicle.

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Mobile teen killed in Baldwin County crashAccording to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile teen.The 18-year-old was f

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Florida AG warns teen takeover organizers: ‘You have my attention’Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is putting the organizers of teen takeovers on notice. In a post on X, Uthmeier said the behavior at these events is unacceptable and that his office is working to hold those responsible accountable.

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