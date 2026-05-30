Teen nearly dies after attempting dangerous ‘couch surfing’ TikTok trend

A Provo teenager narrowly survived a near-fatal accident earlier this month while attempting a dangerous TikTok trend known as “couch surfing.”

A Utah teenager narrowly survived horrifying injuries he sustained while attempting a dangerous TikTok trend known as “couch surfing,” earlier this month, according to a report.

Levi Teemant, 16, was placed in an induced coma after suffering a fracture skull, traumatic brain injuries and other severe wounds from a failed attempt at the viral stunt, his family told“It’s so hard to see my sweet, sweet boy like this,” the teen’s mother, Amy Teemant, told the outlet. Couch surfing involves towing a couch behind a vehicle — often in a parking lot — with a passenger sitting or standing on it while the driver speeds and turns erratically.

Levi, a student at Timpview High School, was initially skeptical of the trend but it ultimately led to his hospitalization at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“He told me he was so proud that he didn’t do it,” Amy said. “Since he saw all of his friends do it and they walked away safe, he must’ve thought it was OK,” Amy continued. Gofundme “The first time he makes that choice, he sits on that couch, and the couch leg breaks, and he goes flying, and it’s a horrible, horrible accident.

” Similar trends include “table surfing,” which is the same trend, just with a table instead of a couch. TikTok has placed warnings on searches related to “table surfing” telling users that the challenge can be harmful. Activities like couch surfing violate TikTok’s community guidelines. GofundmeLevi’s case was not an isolated incident; doctors told Amy that this was not the first injury as a result of couch surfing this year.

“They told us this is the third case they’ve seen of couch surfing here at Primary Children’s ,” she said. “This terrible thing happened and it’s one more thing to talk to your kids about,” she said. Levi Teemant, who injured himself couch surfing in early May, being transported to an area hostpial. Levi Teemant, on a stretcher, being airlifted to receive medical treatment from couch surfing.





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