Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Ryder Wharton Faces New Health Concerns

Cheyenne Floyd's daughter, Ryder Wharton, is dealing with renewed health challenges following irregular EKG results. The seven-year-old, who has lived with VCLAD since birth, experienced chest discomfort prompting doctors to order further tests. Cheyenne and Cory Wharton, Ryder's parents, turn to each other and their families for support as they navigate this stressful situation.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd 's oldest daughter, Ryder Wharton , is facing new health challenges after her recent EKGs. The seven-year-old was diagnosed with very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency ( VCLAD ) shortly after her birth in April 2017. While her health has been stable for a few years, Cheyenne has just revealed that Ryder has been complaining of chest discomfort, which has raised some concerns.

During the February 13, 2025, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and her family are shown dealing with Ryder’s sudden health complications. Cheyenne shares that Ryder has to undergo routine EKGs and heart echoes to make sure her VCLAD isn’t affecting her heart function. During a FaceTime call with her ex and Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, Cheyenne reveals that their daughter’s recent EKGs have shown irregular activity, which has led doctors to recommend additional tests with a cardiologist. Cory took the chance to talk about a similar situation with his daughter, Maya Grace, whom he shares with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Cory shared that he had been down the same road with Maya and her open-heart surgery and expressed how scary it was. During the call, Ryder suddenly joins her parents because her “heart was going fast,” which terrifies Cheyenne and Cory even more. Later in the episode, Ryder heads to her doctor’s appointment with Cheyenne. Thankfully, the tests revealed that her heart structure was normal. However, the doctors advised Ryder to wear a heart monitor for two weeks to rule out any other cardiac issues.Cheyenne Relies on Her Parents for Support Through Ryder’s Health Scare Close After learning that Ryder was required to see a cardiologist, Cheyenne turned to her parents for emotional support. The reality star told her mom and dad that she was going to remain in a “funk” until she found out exactly what was going on with her daughter. During the conversation, Cheyenne’s parents offer her their support and hug her as she breaks down into tears. During a confessional, Cheyenne talks about having to watch Ryder live with a lifelong illness. The Teen Mom star explained how VCLAD is incurable since it’s a genetic disease. According to Cheyenne, now that her daughter is growing up and taking part in sports, her body is starting to hurt more. The mom of two revealed that aside from the chest pains, Ryder has started complaining about her joints being sore. “We have never had to deal with this before,” expressed Cheyenne. After meeting the cardiologist, Ryder calls Cory to give him an update. During the conversation, she confesses that the testing was “scary, but not too scary.” However, she tells her mom that she felt her heart burning for a second. Cheyenne then talks about how nerve-racking it is to explain everything to the toddler. “How do I explain to my child that we’re trying to make sure that your heart is okay when I’m trying to convince myself that her heart is okay?” Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Thursday on MTV





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER CHEYENNE FLOYD RYDER WHARTON VCLAD HEALTH CONCERNS EKG RESULTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHOTOS: Fire towers high in the air after gas line explosion in Wharton CountyCrews are looking into what caused a large pipeline fire in Wharton County Wednesday.

Read more »

Super Bowl 59 Defensive Props: Smith, Wharton, Danna, and BaunThis article focuses on Super Bowl 59 defensive prop bets, highlighting players like Nolan Smith, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Danna, and Zack Baun. It analyzes their recent performance, matchups, and potential for success in accumulating sacks and tackles.

Read more »

Northside Suspensions, Departures at Wharton and Test Scores Improvement Highlight HISD's Public MeetingAs if the Houston ISD Board of Managers and Superintendent Mike Miles needed another slogan hurled at them, Thursday night's monthly board meeting saw the rise of 'I stand with the Northside 45' as several speakers slammed what they see as an outrageous punishment for students who last week protested...

Read more »

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Turns 'Amazon Warehouse' into Relief Center for LA Wildfire VictimsCheyenne Floyd, star of MTV's 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter', is using her platform to help victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. After losing many childhood landmarks to the Eaton Fire, Floyd launched an Amazon wishlist that quickly exploded in popularity, leading to the couple transforming their home into a distribution center for essential goods. With the help of family, friends, and her 'Teen Mom' co-stars, Floyd continues to provide support and resources to those affected by the tragedy.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy Gives LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton a Strong Ryder Cup EndorsementAfter Tyrrell Hatton’s DP World Tour win Sunday, Rory McIlroy wants the LIV golfer back on the European Ryder Cup team.

Read more »

Winona Ryder Was Matt Damon’s Last A-List Relationship: Romance Rewind At the turn of the millennium, Matt Damon and Winona Ryder were one great, and seriously A-list, couple, so let’s look back at their relationship

Read more »