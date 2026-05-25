Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards' wife Amanda Conner arrested for driving under the influence with their baby in the car

Amanda Conner, the wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with their baby in the car. Conner was booked on a charge of driving under the influence and child abuse/neglect in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Edwards and Conner started dating in September 2023, but had been friends for years before they got into a relationship.

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards ' wife Amanda Conner has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with their baby in the car. Conner was arrested on Sunday morning near Chattanooga, Tennessee, and booked on a charge of driving under the influence and child abuse/neglect .

According to the dispatch call of the incident, the dispatcher doesn't use names but says a husband called the police on his wife because he was worried she was using narcotics and left with the baby in the car. Conner's bond was reportedly set for $16,000, and she hadn't been released on bond by 4:30 p.m. local time. Edwards and Conner started dating in September 2023, but had been friends for years before they got into a relationship.

They had been married for a relatively short period of time. Conner's arrest has raised concerns about the well-being of their baby. Edwards has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, and Conner had expressed support for him in getting help.

However, it seems that Conner has also struggled with her own personal issues, as evidenced by her arrest for driving under the influence with their baby in the car. Conner's arrest has sparked a lot of concern and debate among fans of the reality TV show, with some people expressing shock and disappointment at her actions. Others have expressed sympathy for Conner, citing her struggles with personal issues and the challenges of being a new mother.

The incident has also raised questions about the support systems in place for new mothers and the importance of prioritizing the well-being of children. Conner's arrest is a reminder that even people who appear to have it all together can struggle with personal issues and make mistakes. The incident has sparked a lot of discussion and debate, with many people weighing in on social media.

Conner's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how this incident will affect her and her relationship with Edwards. Edwards has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, and Conner had expressed support for him in getting help.

However, it seems that Conner has also struggled with her own personal issues, as evidenced by her arrest for driving under the influence with their baby in the car. Conner's arrest has raised concerns about the well-being of their baby, and it remains to be seen how this incident will affect her and her relationship with Edwards. Edwards and Conner started dating in September 2023, but had been friends for years before they got into a relationship.

They had been married for a relatively short period of time. Conner's arrest has sparked a lot of concern and debate among fans of the reality TV show, with some people expressing shock and disappointment at her actions. Others have expressed sympathy for Conner, citing her struggles with personal issues and the challenges of being a new mother.

The incident has also raised questions about the support systems in place for new mothers and the importance of prioritizing the well-being of children. Conner's arrest is a reminder that even people who appear to have it all together can struggle with personal issues and make mistakes. The incident has sparked a lot of discussion and debate, with many people weighing in on social media.

Conner's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how this incident will affect her and her relationship with Edwards. Edwards has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, and Conner had expressed support for him in getting help.

However, it seems that Conner has also struggled with her own personal issues, as evidenced by her arrest for driving under the influence with their baby in the car. Conner's arrest has raised concerns about the well-being of their baby, and it remains to be seen how this incident will affect her and her relationship with Edwards. Edwards and Conner started dating in September 2023, but had been friends for years before they got into a relationship.

They had been married for a relatively short period of time. Conner's arrest has sparked a lot of concern and debate among fans of the reality TV show, with some people expressing shock and disappointment at her actions. Others have expressed sympathy for Conner, citing her struggles with personal issues and the challenges of being a new mother.

The incident has also raised questions about the support systems in place for new mothers and the importance of prioritizing the well-being of children. Conner's arrest is a reminder that even people who appear to have it all together can struggle with personal issues and make mistakes. The incident has sparked a lot of discussion and debate, with many people weighing in on social media.

Conner's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how this incident will affect her and her relationship with Edwards





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Ryan Edwards Amanda Conner Teen Mom Driving Under The Influence Child Abuse/Neglect

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