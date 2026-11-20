Devon Coroner rules 16-year-old Mikelle Hardy-Ingham died by suicide days after parents married. Details emerge on mental health struggles, school pressures, and final days.

A sixteen-year-old grammar school student in Devon took her own life just two days after her parents' wedding, according to findings presented at Devon Coroner's Court. Mikelle Hardy-Ingham was found dead at her family home in Torquay on June 16, 2024, following an overdose of prescription medication. The inquest revealed a complex backdrop of recent family tensions, school-related stress, and ongoing mental health challenges that contributed to the tragic outcome.

Family Tensions Trigger Final Days

The sequence of events leading to Mikelle's death began shortly after her parents, Tina and Lee Hardy-Ingham, were married on June 13, 2024. Upon returning briefly from her honeymoon to check on her daughter, Tina discovered Mikelle had unauthorized guests in the house. A confrontation ensued, causing Mikelle to run away from home. She was located by police and picked up by her aunt, Lesley Taylor, leading to an apparent family reconciliation.

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However, the situation deteriorated rapidly. On the morning of June 16, a sibling discovered Mikelle with dried blood around her mouth. Her father, Lee Hardy-Ingham, found her body cold and unresponsive. He immediately called 999, but paramedics from the ambulance service confirmed she had died at the scene. The timeline places her death only forty-eight hours after the wedding ceremony that had united her parents.

Medical Evidence and Suicide Determination

Police investigation at the Torquay residence uncovered a notebook containing a suicide note and a key to a medication safe. This safe was located on top of the wardrobe in the bedroom shared by Lee Hardy-Ingham and his partner. The coroner noted that following a previous overdose attempt by Mikelle in 2021, her father had secured his own medication, making the presence of the key particularly significant.

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A toxicology report conducted by forensic pathologists determined that Mikelle had ingested a lethal dose of sertraline, an antidepressant prescribed for her depression and anxiety. The level found in her bloodstream was more than three times the fatal amount. Coroner Alison Longhorn officially recorded a finding of suicide, describing Mikelle as a truly exceptional young lady and offering condolences to her grieving family.

Pressure from School and Peer Interactions

Stress factors extended beyond the home environment. At Torquay Girls' Grammar School, Mikelle served as a mental health ambassador, a role she held with pride and dedication. However, the court heard that shortly before her death, another student had become excessively attached to her, following her around constantly. This behavior reportedly caused Mikelle significant distress and led her to take her exams in isolation, which she felt was a punishment.

Additionally, Mikelle had reported an assault in May 2024. Following this report, she began receiving threatening messages on her phone and social media platforms. These incidents compounded her existing diagnoses of depression, anxiety, and Autistic Spectrum Disorder. She was actively receiving treatment from mental health professionals and was taking sertraline to manage her condition.

A Life of Talent and Advocacy

Mikelle was recognized for her multifaceted talents and compassionate nature. She was a published poet, a songwriter for the local band Falling Off A Horse, and a radio DJ who hosted her own show on Palm FM. Her family described her as funny, caring, and loyal, with a deep passion for helping others understand mental health issues.

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She had ambitious plans to attend sixth form and eventually study journalism at a university in London. Just weeks before her death, she had submitted a bid to the local council for a £400 bursary. The funds were intended to create a magazine supporting young people's mental health, with proceeds directed to the charity Mind, demonstrating her lifelong commitment to advocacy even in her final days.