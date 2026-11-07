Teen killed in crash in Delaware Co.

A teen is dead after a crash Friday night in Delaware County.

A 17-year-old driver from Powell was driving an SUV along Klondike Road, near Freshwater Road, around 9:30 p.m. when the car drifted left of center.

A 17-year-old from Powell was driving an SUV along Klondike Road, near Freshwater Road, around 9:30 p.m. when the car drifted left of center. The car then crossed over onto the left side of the road before hitting a tree. Flames then fully engulfed the SUV. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are still investigating whether the driver was wearing their seatbelt.

Also read Two shot, killed in Delaware Friday morning

However, neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to have played a factor in the crash. Two shot, killed in Delaware Friday morning in apparent murder-suicide A deadly shooting involving two family members is under investigation after Delaware police were called to a home on Exeter Drive Friday morning. Delaware policeA state senator criticized The Ohio State University’s decision to retain Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings. State Sen.

Advertisement

Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out aftJudge Richard Wetzel delivered a verdict Friday in the sexual assault trial of Gary "Tom" Keesee Jr., following testimony from three women. Investigators are trying to determine how a bicycle rider died after being hit by a car. The crash happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Kenny Road just north of Presto