Teen killed in Allentown after multiple victims injured in weekend shooting: police

A teenage boy has died after a weekend shooting in Allentown sent three to the hospital, according to the police.

The shooting happened around 10:01 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of North Jay and East North Street, Allentown police announced. At the scene, officers found three victims who had been shot.

A teenage boy has died after a weekend shooting in Allentown sent three to the hospital, according to the police. All three victims were rushed to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the three ultimately died from their injuries. Their name is being withheld by the coroner's office at this time.

"Among the great tragedies of our time is that so many guns find their way into the hands of so many young people so easily," the mayor wrote on Facebook. In his statement, Turek confirmed this is the second deadly shooting in two weeks. This incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department along with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the district attorney's office, and the county coroner's office.

Anyone with information or video regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the APD criminal investigation division at 610-437-7721 or by submitting a tip on the department website. GALLERY | Severe thunderstorms hit central Pennsylvania on SaturdayThousands of Pennsylvanians without power after severe thunderstormsThree pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police.





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