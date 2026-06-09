Teen killed, another injured in overnight shooting at North Harris County home

A 15-year-old is dead, and an 18-year-old was injured following an overnight shooting at a home in north Harris County, according to investigators.

A 15-year-old is dead, and an 18-year-old was injured following an overnight shooting at a home in north Harris County, according to investigators. Deputies initially responded to reports of a shooting in progress.

When they arrived, investigators said they found a 15-year-old boy outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old was also shot during the incident. Investigators said he was treated and has since been released from the hospital. Detectives believe the two teens were involved in an argument before the shooting, but they are still working to determine what led to the dispute.

Investigators said one detail that stood out was the number of young people at the home when the shooting occurred. Authorities said that it was not a large party, but rather a house where several young people were spending time together during summer break. According to detectives, children and young adults ranging in age from 3 to 19 years old either lived at the home or were present when the shooting happened.

Ricky Muñoz is a reporter for KPRC 2 in Houston, telling stories that connect, inform, and build trust with viewers across television, digital, and social platforms. His reporting spans accountability, public safety, immigration, culture, and community issues—always centering the voices of the people most affected. Texas ramps up response to New World screwworm threat as cases increase1 muerto y 1 herido de gravedad tras tiroteo en una parrillada de cangrejos de río en HoustonCircle K reimbursing for contaminated fuel.

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