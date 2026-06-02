Teen Influencer Venezuela Fury Moves Into Luxury‑Fit Caravan With Husband Noah Price After £30k Marbella Honeymoon

Sixteen‑year‑old influencer Venezuela Fury begins married life in a static caravan in Yorkshire, showcasing high‑end furnishings and navigating a viral TikTok clash with husband Noah Price, while facing criticism from TV presenter Anthea Turner over domestic roles.

Venezuelan‑born influencer Venezuela Fury , only 16, has begun the next chapter of her public life by moving into a static caravan in the East Riding of Yorkshire with her new husband, Noah Price .

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man last month, returned from a £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella before settling into what the teenager describes as her 'first ever home'. The modest two‑bedroom carriage is furnished with a marble bathroom that includes a freestanding bathtub, a cream‑coloured kitchen that opens onto a small patch of woodland, and a living area featuring a built‑in TV unit with a fireplace beneath it.

In the bedroom, fresh grey carpet covers the floor and a set of built‑in wardrobes provides storage, while a new set of luxury bedding from the Blumarine Home Collection adds a touch of high‑end style to the otherwise simple setting. The Blumarine pieces range from £272 to over £500, underscoring Fury's continued preference for expensive brands even as she adapts to caravan life.

Fury documented the transition on TikTok and Instagram, posting a first‑look video that captioned the property as her "R first ever home" and later sharing an Instagram Story that highlighted the new bedding purchase. The teenager's social‑media activity also revealed a domestic dispute that unfolded on camera: while trying to record a TikTok about the fading colour of her wedding tan, her husband began strumming a guitar, interrupting her monologue.

Fury reacted with visible frustration, repeatedly telling Noah, "I'm trying to talk!

" and commenting that the guitar was driving her "insane". Noah responded with humor, urging her not to delete the clip, and the exchange quickly became a talking point among fans who followed the couple's every move. The couple's domestic routine has attracted commentary from other public figures.

Veteran television presenter Anthea Turner, appearing on Channel 5's "The Vanessa Show", criticised Fury for what she called a "useless" attitude after the influencer posted a TikTok of Noah cooking steak for her. Turner argued that young people should leave home equipped with basic domestic skills, especially cooking, and suggested that it was unfair for one partner to handle all household chores.

Fury's parents, famous athletes Tyson and Paris Fury, have been heavily involved in staging the wedding and continue to support their daughter's high‑profile lifestyle, which includes regular features in glossy publications such as OK! Magazine. As the newlyweds settle into their caravan, they are navigating the pressures of public scrutiny, familial expectations, and the everyday challenges of married life, all while maintaining the lavish aesthetic that has defined their brand since their teenage years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Fury Noah Price Caravan Living Tiktok Dispute Anthea Turner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venezuela Fury Snaps at Husband Noah for Guitar Interruption During TikTok VideoVenezuela Fury, 16, loses patience with husband Noah Price, 19, as he plays guitar while she films a TikTok about her fading wedding tan, following Anthea Turner's harsh criticism of the teen's domestic skills.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury's Husband Interrupts TikTok Video After Anthea Turner Calls Her 'Useless'Venezuela Fury, 16, was filmed fuming at husband Noah Price during a TikTok recording. This comes after TV host Anthea Turner criticized her for suggesting husbands should cook. The newlyweds, who recently married in a lavish ceremony and honeymooned in Marbella, now face public debate over domestic responsibilities.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury Rants at Husband Noah Price for Interrupting Her TikTok VideoVenezuela Fury, 16, has been in the news for her recent marriage to Noah Price, 19, and her comments on social media. The influencer and her husband recently returned from a £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella and are now living in a new static caravan home in Yorkshire. In a recent TikTok video, Venezuela was trying to film a clip when Noah interrupted her by playing the guitar.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury Upsets Anthea Turner with Domestic Life as She Settles into Caravan with HusbandTeen influencer Venezuela Fury, 16, faces criticism from Anthea Turner after marrying Noah Price and moving into a static caravan, while she buys luxury bedding and argues with husband over TikTok.

Read more »