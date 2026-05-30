Teen hospitalized for days after brutal beating at Long Island house party

A teen brutally beaten at a house party on Long Island says he was sucker-punched while trying to help a friend.

The 16-year-old says he was knocked unconscious and hospitalized for several days after a group of teens beat him and his friend at a house party one week ago.

A teen brutally beaten at a house party on Long Island says he was sucker-punched while trying to help a friend. NBC New York’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports. A brutal beating caught on camera shows a house party on Long Island turn violent when a two teens were hurt badly enough they had to be hospitalized.

“I had three bleeds in my brain, the doctor said it’s worse than a concussion," one of the teens said. The 16-year-old boy showed NBC New York his injuries, almost one week after he and a friend were brutally beaten at a house party in Melville.

“I had a few fractures in my nose so I had to get nose surgery to put my nose back into place,” said the teen before a Friday doctor's visit. The aftermath of the beating was still visible: two plugs were in his nose to stop the bleeding and he had a wide bandage across the bridge of his nose. Suffolk County Police said they are investigating the assault of two 16-year-old males from Manhattan.

Police said the assault took place at a house party on Ponderosa Drive on May 23 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Both teens were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip but the teen we interviewed was hospitalized for several days to be treated for serious injuries.

“There’s nothing worse than watching a video of your son lying down, bloody and unconscious,” said Paul Walker, the boy's father. From North Shore to North Fork to Long Island Sound and the barrier islands, NBC New York covers Long Island news, weather, traffic and more. Walker posted photos of his son in his hospital bed on Facebook, hoping to generate leads into the people who put him the hospital.

So far, he said he has received an overwhelming number of responses. He has also been sent dozens of videos of the beating that had been posted on social media Walker said his son and friends live in Manhattan but were visiting camp friends in Melville. The teen said he and his friend were talking to a girl and that’s when the trouble began.

“I think that was just their temptation or excuse to start a fight and they started shoving me and my friend that escalated to them jumping one of my friends so I helped him out, I couldn’t just stand there and do nothing,” he said. The video shows many teens punching, kicking and stomping.

After helping his friend get away from the crowd, the teens walk to the back of the house, but the teen says a group of kids followed them.

“I was sitting on a bench and one of the kids friends came over to me and knocked me unconscious," he added. There is video of the aftermath: the teen struggles to sit up but collapses onto the ground, his face and head bloodied. It appears one person in the video tries to render aide while other teens surround him, recording him on the ground. Suffolk Police said they are investigating but no one has been arrested yet.

They are also trying to see if any social host laws have been violated. Walker and his son hope that this story will encourage witnesses to come forward and help police with their investigation.

“I hope people see this and realize, it could be their kid,” said Walker. “These kids came to a party to have fun. My son was defending and coming to the aid of his friend. ”





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