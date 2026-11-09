Teen hit and killed by SUV in Channelview area, suspect fled scene, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

Investigators said a witness reported seeing a dark colored SUV hitting a teenager, who was rushed to the hospital and later died.

A teenager was hit and killed by an SUV in the Channelview area on Saturday night, according to investigators. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that at about 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 16000 block of Ridlon Street.

When they arrived, deputies said they discovered the teenager lying on the south side of the roadway and called for medical treatment. Officials said the teenager, identified as 15-year-old Ramiro Jayden Carmona, was taken to Memorial Hermann, where he was later pronounced dead. HCSO said the victim's parents are with him and that they expect to speak with them.

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Man, woman and 3 children from Houston area killed in Seguin crash, officials sayAuthorities did not provide details on the suspect, stating they were "gone on arrival.

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