Teen Hiker Dies of Heat-Related Illness on Bright Angel Trail

An 18-year-old male hiker suffered a fatal heat-related illness while attempting a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River on the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park. Rangers located his body near Havasupai Gardens but could not revive him despite a helicopter rescue attempt.

An 18-year-old hiker died from heat-related illness while hiking the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon . Grand Canyon dispatchers received reports of a male hiker with heat-related symptoms at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the National Park Service .

The hiker was found in a remote area about 30 feet below the Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail. Rangers responded and attempted a helicopter rescue operation; however, the teen hiker died from the illness. Officials said the 18-year-old was on a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. They did not release his identity as they work to notify next of kin.

Residents question $400K slides at St. George City Hall parking deck Construction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tA nine-vehicle crash forced the full closure of northbound Interstate 15 near 4600 South in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Dodge RThe road buckled near 1400 Washington Blvd.

, and Ogden police said travelers should expect heavy traffic in the area. UDOT closed northbound 17th Street at WashiA state employee who works at the Cannon Building in Salt Lake City was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Jordan River Trail and in the parking lot of the buiA head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-o





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Grand Canyon Heat Illness Bright Angel Trail Hiker Death National Park Service

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