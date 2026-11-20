Four people were hospitalized after a North Philadelphia shooting. Police believe one of the victims may have been the shooter.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg is being held as a suspect, but police say they have not definitively linked him to the shooting.

Four people are hospitalized after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night, including a 17-year-old boy who police say is being held as a suspect, although investigators have not definitively connected him to the gunfire. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 near the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue and continued toward a corner store on Darien Street, according to investigators. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in critical condition.

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A 39-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were also shot and are in stable condition. A fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg about a mile away on Kensington Avenue, police said. Highway patrol officers found the teen and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Police are treating the 17-year-old as a suspect but said they have not yet definitively linked him to the shooting.

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"The reason we're treating him as a suspect in this case is because of the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the proximity in time and the location to the actual shooting," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. Police have not recovered a weapon or determined what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, please call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS . This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.