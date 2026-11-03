Teen Golfer Aeyavarin Pradubyart Killed by Lightning in Thailand

Fifteen-year-old golfer Aeyavarin Pradubyart died after being struck by lightning at Lotus Valley Golf Resort. Her caddy Saitharn Boonkerd was injured during the storm.

Fifteen-year-old Thai golfer Aeyavarin Pradubyart lost her life on Sunday afternoon after being struck by lightning during a tournament at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao. The incident occurred while she was competing alongside female caddy Saitharn Boonkerd, 31, and four other players under heavy rain conditions. Officials had suspended the event mid-tournament when the severe weather began, but both young athletes failed to return to safety.

Lightning Strike Details and Immediate Response

Aeyavarin Pradubyart was putting on the 11th hole when several lightning bolts ripped through the sky, knocking the promising golfer and the caddy unconscious according to local media reports. Both individuals received CPR at the scene before being rushed to Bang Nam Priao Hospital in critical condition. The teen reportedly suffered serious burns on the right side of her body, extending from her head to her arms and legs.

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Aeyavarin was subsequently transferred to Phutthasothon Hospital for further treatment where her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was declared dead on Monday after doctors could not stabilize her injuries. The injured caddy Saitharn Boonkerd remains under close medical supervision following the traumatic event that claimed the young athlete's life.

Family Statements and Grieving Process

Aeyavarin's mother Natcha Pradubyart announced her daughter's death in a heartbreaking online post describing the family's profound loss. The grieving parent wrote that no parents would ever easily let their child go but chose to let go if it brought pain to their beloved child. She stated that Aeya was the strongest they knew and asked her to rest in peace after such a tragic end.

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Mrs Pradubyart detailed how her daughter had been moving between holes when the weather began worsening around 3pm. She described lightning first striking near a line of pine trees along the green followed by several more strikes. The mother claimed no officials had stopped the competition initially allowing the youngsters to continue playing until a deafening thunderclap triggered suspension.

Tournament Organizers and Investigation Steps

The tournament organizers expressed deep sadness regarding the incident and extended condolences to Aeyavarin's family for their unimaginable loss. They confirmed that the organizing committee is currently working with the golf course to expedite the investigation and gather all facts thoroughly. This process aims to obtain the most accurate and clear information about the circumstances surrounding the fatal strike.

The third round of the competition scheduled for November 7 has been postponed indefinitely as authorities investigate the safety protocols. Aeyavarin was a registered member of the Thai Student Golf Union and considered a rising star in junior golf. She won the girls' Class B event in the first leg of the Junior Asian Tour 2026 in March after a playoff.

Legacy and Future Implications

Aeyavarin Pradubyart had won awards in multiple competitions and competed at provincial level demonstrating exceptional talent early in her career. Her achievements led to her selection as a reserve golfer for Chonburi highlighting her potential in the sport. She was scheduled to compete in more tournaments this year which were now cancelled due to the tragedy.

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The grandmother Aphorn Pradubyart 67 claimed there was a delay in taking her granddaughter to hospital because no ambulance was available at the golf course. This assertion adds another layer of concern regarding emergency response times at sporting venues during severe weather events. The community continues to mourn the loss of a talented young athlete whose life was cut short by nature's fury.