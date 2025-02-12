Teen Girl Shot During Robbery Attempt in West Houston

A 15-year-old girl was shot during a robbery attempt in west Houston, where she and three others were accused of targeting a street vendor.

A 15-year-old girl was shot late Tuesday night during a robbery spree in west Houston . Police said she and three others were involved in the robbery. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. when officers responded to a reported shooting and robbery on Windswept Lane near Hillcroft Avenue, near the Westpark Tollway. Upon arrival, police found the 15-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and thigh.

Witnesses stated that she and three accomplices attempted to rob a street vendor selling food near his truck.While the exact details of the incident are still under investigation, police believe the 15-year-old, another older teenage girl, and two young men used two airsoft guns to pistol-whip the vendor and attempted to steal his truck. As they tried to flee the scene, the street vendor's brother arrived in his car, blocking their escape.The four suspects then attempted to run on foot. The two young girls sought refuge in a nearby apartment complex where they attempted to rob someone inside. During this time, Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department reported that the 15-year-old girl was shot. Officers apprehended all four suspects, who remain unidentified at this time. Lt. Willkens described the 15-year-old as a teenage runaway. No further information has been released regarding the charges the suspects will face.





