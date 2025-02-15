Teen Gifts Every Girl at His High School a Rose on Valentine's Day. 3 Years Later, His Brother Does It Again (Exclusive)

A heartwarming story about two brothers who spread kindness and joy on Valentine's Day by gifting every girl in their high school with a rose.

Kason Andaloro, a high school student in Idaho, set out on a mission to make Valentine's Day a little brighter for all the girls in his school. Inspired by his mother, Kristin, and motivated by the sadness he observed on Valentine's Day among girls who didn't receive flowers, Kason decided to gift every girl in his high school a rose. His mother helped him research the logistics, including ordering 300 roses, removing thorns and leaves, and storing them properly in their garage.

On the last day of school before Valentine's Day, Kason, with the help of his younger brother Brayke and a few friends, donned suit coats and cowboy hats to deliver the roses throughout the school. Their heartwarming act of kindness went viral after Kristin shared a video of the moment online, receiving countless messages from grateful mothers and students who expressed the profound impact of the gesture. Kason's act of kindness left a lasting impression on the students, the community, and his family. Years later, Brayke, now a high school student himself, decided to continue the tradition, delivering roses to every girl in his school on Valentine's Day. This heartwarming story highlights the power of compassion and the ripple effect of small acts of kindness. Brayke's dedication to spreading love and positivity serves as an inspiration to others, reminding them that even simple gestures can make a world of difference





