Teen Flu Deaths Spike in San Diego County, Exceeding COVID-19 Pandemic Toll

Fourteen-year-old San Diego County resident succumbs to flu, marking the fourth teen death this season. Local health officials urge residents to get vaccinated despite the late stage of flu season.

San Diego County teenagers are facing a severe impact from the current flu season, with a fourth influenza-related death reported this week. The county health department confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 16-year-old Black male from North County died on February 2nd after contracting type-A flu. The teen's death, occurring amidst other pre-existing health conditions, marks a grim trend as this is the fourth death among San Diego County teenagers aged 12 to 19 during the 2024-2025 flu season.

Notably, this surpasses the total number of influenza-related deaths among San Diego County teenagers throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Like the other three teens who succumbed to flu infections during this season, the deceased youth was not vaccinated against influenza. The overall death toll from flu complications in San Diego County since July 1, 2024, stands at 105, with individuals ranging in age from 14 to 101 years old. This starkly contrasts with the county's record of nine COVID-related pediatric deaths throughout the entire pandemic, highlighting the significant threat posed by this year's flu season.San Diego County's public health officials continue to urge residents to receive their flu vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures even at this relatively late stage in the flu season. Despite the ongoing vaccination efforts, the county's vaccination registry recorded 997,449 vaccinations administered through February 8th, slightly lagging behind last season's total of 1.05 million and considerably lower than the 1.16 million doses administered during the 2022-2023 season. Emergency departments in the region are also experiencing a significant influx of patients with possible flu symptoms, with 11 percent of visits last week exhibiting potential flu indicators. This number, although 2 percentage points lower than two weeks prior, remains nearly three times the five-season average of 4 percent.





