Teen Charged in Fairfield Halloween Store Shooting That Killed Pregnant Mother

A 17-year-old faces murder and attempted murder charges in the Spirit Halloween store shooting that killed a pregnant mother of four and wounded six others. Prosecutors seek to transfer him to adult court.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the deadly mass shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, that killed a pregnant mother of four and wounded six others.

Teen Faces Murder And Attempted Murder Charges

The Solano County District Attorney's Office filed two counts of murder with a multiple murder special circumstance, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and multiple gun enhancements against the teen. He also faces a charge for a prior violent-offense conviction, classified as a strike. Prosecutors are seeking to transfer the teenager from juvenile court to adult criminal court.

Also read Suspect arrested in Fairfield Halloween store shooting that killed pregnant woman, injured 6: police

The DA's office filed a petition to move the case, arguing he should remain detained due to the severity of the alleged crimes, his criminal record, and the threat to public safety. A judge will have the final say on whether he is tried as an adult. The shooting occurred on the night of October 30 at the Spirit Halloween store located in the Solano Town Center Mall.

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Police said the teen entered the store and opened fire on a customer he allegedly intended to target following a previous altercation. Six other people were struck by the gunfire. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 43. Four remained hospitalized, including a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy, a 32-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man were listed in stable condition, while two other victims, ages 19 and 43, were released after treatment. Constance Hages, a 31-year-old pregnant mother of four, was killed in the shooting. Her aunt posted on Facebook that the family is grieving and trying to raise money through a GoFundMe page to help support Hages' children and pay for homegoing services.

Suspect Arrested After Surveillance Identification

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Monday at his family's home in Suisun City. A spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department said it did not take long to identify the suspected shooter. After reviewing surveillance footage from the store, the school resource officer recognized the suspect as a former student and provided that information to the detectives, said Michelle Belyea of the Fairfield Police Department.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said the teenager had an ongoing dispute with one of the six other victims who were wounded in the mass shooting. Marshall also noted that the teen suspect was previously released from a juvenile detention center after serving just a few months for a shooting in a high school parking lot in 2025, though nobody was injured in that crime.

Voicing frustration over the repeat offense, Chief Marshall asked, How many more people need to get shot or killed before we start making some changes? We need to hold kids accountable. The big question at this hour is whether the teenage suspect will face these murder and attempted murder charges as a juvenile or be prosecuted as an adult and face life in prison.

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Judge Decides Adult Or Juvenile Court Trial

Steven Clark, a Bay Area legal analyst, said it is very likely the Solano County District Attorney's Office is considering charging the teen as an adult, though a judge will have the final say. If this goes to adult court, this young man could be facing the rest of his life in jail. If it stays in juvenile court, he's likely to be released in his mid-twenties, Clark said.

Clark added that the judge deciding whether the teen will be tried as an adult will likely listen to victim and family statements before making a final decision. The most important factor will be the severity of this crime. Certainly, the victim impact statements to the court will be very moving and telling, and I think it will be difficult for the court not to move this case to adult court, Clark said.

Under California law, prosecutors seeking adult prosecution of a 17-year-old must convince a judge that the accused is not amenable to rehabilitation under juvenile court supervision. The law guiding the prosecution of minors has shifted substantially over the last 30 years, according to the District Attorney's Office. Witnesses inside the store described immediate panic and confusion as the first shots rang out.

A teen who was in the checkout line with her sister at the time recorded cellphone footage from the floor as customers scrambled for cover. Smith is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday for an arraignment and detention hearing. NBC Bay Area reached out to the Solano County District Attorney's Office for further comment regarding charges and motives, but they have not yet responded.