Teen Eyewitness Details Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf

A teenage witness to the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf has revealed that the alleged killer, Karmelo Anthony, was repeatedly asked to leave the victim's team's tent before the altercation. The witness denied that the Memorial students had bullied Anthony, stating that Anthony was the one who instigated the problem.

A teenage eyewitness to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf has revealed that the alleged killer, Karmelo Anthony , was repeatedly asked to leave the victim's team's tent before the altercation.

The witness, a fellow student at Frisco Memorial High School, claims that Anthony entered their tent wearing the uniform of his school, Frisco Centennial, and was told to leave around 15 times by Metcalf and his teammates. The arguing persisted for about two minutes before Metcalf gave Anthony a minor push. Anthony then pulled out a knife, stabbed Metcalf, and fled the scene.

The witness denied that the Memorial students had bullied Anthony, instead stating that Anthony was the one who instigated the problem. Another former teammate of Metcalf's echoed this account. Anthony, who was 17 at the time, cannot face the death penalty and will face 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison if convicted





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Fatal Stabbing Austin Metcalf Karmelo Anthony Teen Eyewitness School Altercation

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