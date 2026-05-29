Teen Drowns in Scottish Falls as Heatwave Claims Twelfth Victim in UK

Sixteen‑year‑old Charlie Noble was found dead at Bracklinn Falls amid a record‑breaking heatwave that has already claimed eleven other water‑related deaths across the United Kingdom.

A teenage boy has become the twelfth victim of the record‑breaking heatwave in the United Kingdom after he drowned in open water . The 16‑year‑old, identified by Police Scotland as Charlie Noble, was found dead at Bracklinn Falls near Callander in Stirling on the evening of Wednesday following emergency calls reporting a swimmer in distress.

Police have stated that there is no suspicion surrounding his death. Charlie's father, Tam Noble, posted a photograph of his son as his profile picture and received an outpouring of condolences on social media. Messages from friends and strangers alike expressed grief and offered support, emphasizing the profound impact of the loss on the family and community.

Charlie's death adds to a grim tally of drownings linked to the extreme temperatures that have surged to 35 °C in parts of the country. Earlier in the week, 16‑year‑old Muhammad Secka died while swimming at Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, and a 14‑year‑old boy was recovered from the River Thames.

In the same period, a teenage boy was found dead in Swanscombe, Kent, and another missing teen was recovered from a lake near Blackwater, Hampshire after disappearing while swimming. On Tuesday, two more fatalities were recorded: 17‑year‑old David Junior‑Tita from Crewe, who died at Pickmere Lake in Cheshire, and 12‑year‑old Junior Slater, who drowned in the River Ribble in Lancashire.

The heatwave has also claimed the lives of adults, including 68‑year‑old Phil Crow, who suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to rescue his wife and granddaughter at Tregirls Beach in Cornwall. The series of deaths has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue heat‑health alerts for several English regions, warning that high temperatures increase the risk of water‑related incidents such as cold‑water shock and drowning, especially among vulnerable populations.

Emergency services have repeatedly been called to beaches, lakes and rivers across the country as people seek relief from the sweltering weather. While the Met Office forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms moving across western areas this weekend, temperatures are expected to drop, offering a brief respite from the historic spell of days above 30 °C. Nevertheless, health officials stress that the lingering warmth could still elevate the risk of heat‑related illnesses and that communities should remain vigilant about water safety.

The tragic pattern underscores the broader public‑health challenge posed by climate‑driven heatwaves. Over the past week, the UK has recorded at least twelve drowning deaths linked to open‑water swimming, highlighting the need for targeted public‑education campaigns, improved rescue resources, and stronger warning systems. Families like the Nobles continue to grapple with unimaginable loss, while authorities analyze the data to refine response strategies and prevent further tragedies as the nation confronts an increasingly volatile climate





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