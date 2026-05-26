Teen driver who allegedly struck 5 CPD officers with vehicle charged with attempted murder

An 18-year-old is facing five counts of attempted murder after allegedly striking five Chicago police officers with a vehicle Sunday morning.

A teen takeover turned dangerous on the Near West Side when a car plowed through a crowd and struck several police officers. Chris Hush reports.

An 18-year-old is facing five counts of attempted murder after allegedly striking five Chicago police officers with a vehicle Sunday morning. The incident occurred as police responded to a massive teen gathering near the intersection of Roosevelt and Loomis, according to Chicago police. Rashad Johnson, an 18-year-old Plainfield resident, is facing a raft of felony charges after the incident, during which he allegedly drove into a group of Chicago police officers before striking a pole and a fence.

In addition to attempted murder, Johnson is also facing five felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, along with felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon without a FOID card, and criminal damage in excess of $500. Nishida shows off his arm and his enthusiasm in debut with the White Sox "All of a sudden the car just sped off and took off and just plow through... saw a couple of teenagers and four or five officers hit," said Justin Peters with Violence Interrupters, a violence intervention group.

In all, there were 13 individuals taken into custody by Chicago police during the massive gathering, though it’s unclear what charges the other 12 individuals are facing.

“As we’ve said, unauthorized large gatherings can quickly become dangerous, and early this morning, after curfew hours, we saw that firsthand,” a spokesperson said. “We continue to call on parents and guardians to know where their children are and to help ensure they are safe and accounted for. There also must be accountability for the individuals who participated in violent and reckless behavior.

We are creating opportunities and safe spaces for young people, but families, communities, and city leaders all have a role to play in keeping our young people safe. ” An NBC Chicago crew at the scene also reported gunfire that rang out just after 4 a.m. in the area, though it’s unclear at this time if anyone was struck.

The chaotic scene raised more questions about how Chicago police and local activists are planning to curb so-called “teen trends” in the city as the summer months arrive, with local groups trying to give positive alternatives to the events and police pledging to step up patrols in areas where the gatherings are set to take place. Typically those events are organized via social media, and police have been monitoring feeds to help coordinate responses to the “takeovers.

” Police enforcement has been critical – but the head of Chicago’s police union warns – the situation could have taken a deadly turn.

"Officers are entitled to shoot into that car that was coming at them… but they didn’t," said Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. "They probably should of.





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