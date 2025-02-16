Teen Driver's Impaired State Cited in Fatal Crash That Killed 2 Friends

A 19-year-old driver in California was found to have a BAC over twice the legal limit and cocaine in his system at the time of a fatal car crash that killed two of his friends. The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

A tragic car accident in California claimed the lives of three young adults, including the 19-year-old driver, Soren Dixon. Toxicology reports revealed that Dixon had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.195% - more than twice the legal limit - and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. The accident occurred on November 27, 2024, when Dixon lost control of his Tesla Cybertruck, veering off the road and colliding with a tree and a wall around 3:00 a.m.

local time in Piedmont, a suburb of Oakland. Passengers Jack Nelson, 20, and Krysta Tsukahara, 19, also perished in the crash. Autopsy reports indicated that both Nelson and Tsukahara had alcohol and cocaine in their systems. Nelson's BAC was 0.168%, while Tsukahara's was 0.028%. A fourth passenger, Jordan Miller, 20, was severely injured but survived. He was pulled from the crumpled Cybertruck by a motorist and hospitalized in stable condition. Dixon, Nelson, and Tsukahara were all graduates of Piedmont High School. Dixon attended the University of Southern California, Nelson was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Tsukahara was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design. The San Francisco Standard reported that the victims were likely home for Thanksgiving break at the time of the accident. The incident has left the community reeling, with a Facebook post from Piedmont High School expressing their grief and gratitude for the outpouring of support.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FATAL CRASH TOXICOLOGY REPORTS CALIFORNIA TEEN DRIVER ALCOHOL COCAINE AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen driver shot, killed near Cedar City after deputies say she was chased by unknown driverIron County investigators say a 17-year-old driver was pursued by an unknown driver Friday night, shot and killed on a stretch of road northwest of Cedar City.

Read more »

Driver in Fatal Crash Involving NHL Star Gaudreau Alleges Victims Were More ImpairedSean Higgins, the driver accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, claims he is being unfairly prosecuted and that the victims were more intoxicated than him.

Read more »

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Review: The Wilderness Returns With a Twisty Mystery That Will Leave You Hungry for MoreSophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets Season 3

Read more »

Teen Driver Kills Guard, Injures Another in High-Speed CrashA 17-year-old driver from Discovery Bay, California, is facing charges after allegedly crashing his car into a security booth, killing one guard and injuring another. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 7th.

Read more »

Teen Driver Killed in Single-Car Crash in BothellA 16-year-old driver died in a single-car crash in Bothell, Washington, early Saturday morning. Two passengers were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The driver may have been attempting to elude police, authorities said.

Read more »

Toxicology Report Reveals Drugs and Alcohol in System of Teen Driver Killed in Fiery Cybertruck CrashA toxicology report reveals that the teenage driver who died in a fiery Cybertruck crash in California last year had cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Read more »