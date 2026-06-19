Teen Dies in Central Park Carriage Accident, Family Calls for Safety Reforms

An 18-year-old Indian student died after falling from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park. The tragedy has sparked renewed calls to ban horse-drawn carriages and improve safety measures.

A family's dream vacation to the United States ended in tragedy when an 18-year-old Indian student fell from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park and died from his injuries.

Romanch Mahajan, who had just graduated high school and was accepted to a university in India, was visiting New York City with his parents and younger brother. The family was on a 10-day trip to celebrate his achievements. On Wednesday, they decided to take one of Central Park's iconic horse-drawn carriage rides. The 45-minute tour included stops for photos at scenic locations.

Near the end of the ride, the driver stepped away to take a picture of the family. At that moment, the horse bolted. Romanch fell from the carriage and struck his head on the pavement. His family said he was trying to save his mother, who had also fallen.

He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries. The rest of the family suffered minor injuries.

"My son was like 6-feet-2 or 6-feet-3, handsome guy, very obedient, very smart guy," Deepak Mahajan, Romanch's father, said. "It's a big loss to our whole family. " The uncle, Guarav Mahajan, remembered Romanch as a sincere, down-to-earth teenager always willing to help others, regardless of whether he knew them. The tragic incident has led to the suspension of all horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park.

The company that operates the stables said it has ceased operations pending extensive internal discussions on safety protocols. The driver, who left the carriage to take photos, has been suspended indefinitely, and the horse, which had been at Central Park for only six weeks, has been retired. Video footage obtained by NBC News showed the horse sprinting across the park and colliding with another carriage.

The Transport Workers Union, which represents drivers, said drivers are not supposed to leave their carriages unattended. This incident has reignited calls from animal advocates, elected officials, and the Central Park Conservancy to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. They argue that the practice poses risks to public safety and horse welfare. The Conservancy noted that there have been eight horse-related incidents in the past 13 months.

Deepak Mahajan is calling for stricter safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.

"The thing is that there should be some safety measures that no parents lose their son again," he said. The family is now left to mourn the loss of a promising young man whose life was cut short during what was supposed to be a joyful celebration. As the community grapples with this tragedy, the future of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park remains uncertain, with renewed pressure on city officials to enact bans or significant reforms.

The bill known as Ryder's Law, which seeks to ban horse-drawn carriages and provide transitional jobs for drivers, has gained support. Meanwhile, the Mahajan family prepares to return to India without their beloved son, carrying memories of a vacation that turned into a nightmare. The loss of Romanch has resonated far beyond his family, highlighting the need for safety in one of the world's most famous parks.

The Central Park Conservancy stated, "A young man came to enjoy our park and lost his life. That is not an acceptable cost of an antiquated industry operating in the middle of one of the most heavily used public spaces in America.

" New York City Council member Christopher Marte, who introduced a bill to ban horse-drawn carriages, said the incident shows why the practice should end: "It takes one second of a horse losing its concentration to run off and injure a driver, a passenger, or just a pedestrian. " As the debate continues, the Mahajan family's tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of an industry that many consider outdated





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