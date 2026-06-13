Teen detained for questioning in connection with fatal Northwest Side stabbing, SAPD says

A 17-year-old boy was detained for questioning at an apartment complex in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.

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’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrestHow high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests– A 17-year-old boy was detained for questioning at an apartment complex in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police. Officers took the teen into custody at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, which is located across the street from where the stabbing occurred.

San Antonio police responds to a Northwest Side apartment complex. The teenager was later taken to SAPD’s Public Safety Headquarters downtown for further questioning, officers said. At this time, no charges have been filed against the teen. Officers initially responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, which is located near Fairhaven Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with apparent stab wounds throughout his body. Witnesses told officers that a suspect entered the business and was involved in a verbal altercation with the man. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times before fleeing the scene, the report said. Paramedics attempted to save the victim’s life.

However, officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to SAPD’s calls for service at the business, officers responded to eight assaults, six shootings, seven thefts and seven disturbances involving a gun. Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film.

He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family. The Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQHopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SASpurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the KnicksS. A. Fans Know What It Takes to Beat the Knicks TonightFlooding possible early next weekThis Flesh-Eating Parasite Is Back in Texas — Here's What Pet Owners Need to Know





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