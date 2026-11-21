'We talk and FaceTime often, and she is about to turn 17,' Salazar, who shared her story on '16 & Pregnant,' said.

Ashley Salazar was just 17 when a pregnancy forced her to make a decision that would change the rest of her life, while millions of strangers watched along from their living rooms.

Salazar is now in her 30s while her daughter is nearly the same age as she was when she made that decision. This detail has caused Salazar to reflect on placing her daughter for adoption as a teenager, a turbulent process documented on MTV’s cultural flashpoint, 16 & Pregnant, which aired from 2009 to 2014. What might ordinarily have been a private family situation instead unfolded on television, exposing Salazar's uncertainty, vulnerability and grief to viewers across the country.

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"Many people still know me from that chapter of my life because my story was complicated and very public," Salazar, who is now also a mother to a son, told Newsweek. She had placed her daughter for adoption with her aunt and uncle, but the decision was far from straightforward.

Still a teenager, she wrestled with whether she was making the right choice and ultimately took her daughter back into her care before deciding once and for all that the best option was for her daughter to be brought up by her aunt and uncle.

"I struggled heavily with indecision," she said. "All of that happened while I was still a teen and while millions of people were watching and forming opinions about decisions I was trying to navigate in real time. " For Salazar, the public nature of the experience added another dimension to the already life-altering period. Her decisions were not simply being processed internally, among relatives or behind closed doors.

They formed part of a television story that millions of people who did not know her personally would tune in to, debate and dissect.

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"It was an incredibly difficult and formative period of my life and shaped so much of who I am and how I approach life today," Salazar, now a content creator, said. After the birth, Salazar moved to New York. But nearly 17 years later, adoption did not mean the end of her connection with her daughter. Because Salazar’s aunt and uncle became her daughter’s adoptive parents, the family has been able to maintain a healthy relationship over the years.

"We have stayed in touch," Salazar said. "My aunt and uncle adopted her, so I feel very blessed for the situation. I think it's the best outcome that we all could have gotten.

" She added: "We talk and FaceTime often, and she is about to turn 17! " The approaching birthday carries particular resonance because Salazar was herself 17 when she was confronted with the pregnancy and made decisions that would become such a defining part of her life. The fact that almost two decades have passed since have allowed Salazar to reconsider what the experience left behind.

"I do feel it still affects me today in several different ways, but it has also changed how I look at life," she said. "It taught me a lot about resilience, grace and perspective and it really strengthened my faith. " For Salazar, that faith has become part of the way she understands the upheaval of her teenage years.

Looking back, she said she would encourage someone confronting a similarly overwhelming situation not to expect themselves to resolve their entire future immediately.

"If I could say anything to someone going through something similar, it would be to take things one day at a time," she said. "You do not have to have every answer all at once. " Her advice is rooted in the uncertainty that characterized her own experience, when choices made at 17 became decisions she would continue living with long after the cameras were gone.

"Give yourself grace, allow yourself to learn as you go and remember that even when things feel impossible, life can still come together in ways you cannot see yet," Salazar said. "There is always a way in which it will work out. No matter what choice you make, things are always going to be OK.

" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Sirena Bergman and Tony Phillips. Ashley Salazar was just 17 when a pregnancy forced her to make a decision that would change the rest of her life, while millions of strangers watched along from their living rooms. Salazar is now in her 30s while her daughter is nearly the same age as she was when she made that decision.

This detail has caused Salazar to reflect on placing her daughter for"Many people still know me from that chapter of my life because my story was complicated and very public," Salazar, who is now also a mother to a son, toldShe had placed her daughter for adoption with her aunt and uncle, but the decision was far from straightforward. Still a teenager, she wrestled with whether she was making the right choice and ultimately took her daughter back into her care before deciding once and for all that the best option was for her daughter to be brought up by her aunt and uncle.

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"I struggled heavily with indecision," she said. "All of that happened while I was still a teen and while millions of people were watching and forming opinions about decisions I was trying to navigate in real time. ", the public nature of the experience added another dimension to the already life-altering period. Her decisions were not simply being processed internally, among relatives or behind closed doors.

They formed part of a television story that millions of people who did not know her personally would tune in to, debate and dissect.

"It was an incredibly difficult and formative period of my life and shaped so much of who I am and how I approach life today," Salazar, now a content creator, said. After the birth, Salazar moved to New York. But nearly 17 years later, adoption did not mean the end of her connection with her daughter. Because Salazar’s aunt and uncle became her daughter’s"We have stayed in touch," Salazar said.

"My aunt and uncle adopted her, so I feel very blessed for the situation. I think it's the best outcome that we all could have gotten.

" The approaching birthday carries particular resonance because Salazar was herself 17 when she was confronted with the pregnancy and made decisions that would become such a defining part of her life. The fact that almost two decades have passed since have allowed Salazar to reconsider what the experience left behind.

"I do feel it still affects me today in several different ways, but it has also changed how I look at life," she said. "It taught me a lot about resilience, grace and perspective and it really strengthened my faith. " For Salazar, that faith has become part of the way she understands the upheaval of her teenage years.

Looking back, she said she would encourage someone confronting a similarly overwhelming situation not to expect themselves to resolve their entire future immediately.

"If I could say anything to someone going through something similar, it would be to take things one day at a time," she said. "You do not have to have every answer all at once. " Her advice is rooted in the uncertainty that characterized her own experience, when choices made at 17 became decisions she would continue living with long after the cameras were gone.

"Give yourself grace, allow yourself to learn as you go and remember that even when things feel impossible, life can still come together in ways you cannot see yet," Salazar said. "There is always a way in which it will work out. No matter what choice you make, things are always going to be OK. "