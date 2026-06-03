Teen critically injured, two adults found dead at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting at a northwest Harris County home where deputies also discovered two adults dead Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Bad gasoline leaves Houston drivers stranded: How to get reimbursed for repairs– A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting at a northwest Harris County home where deputies also discovered two adults dead Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 10700 block of Spring Brook Pass and learned that an 18-year-old man may have unintentionally shot a 16-year-old boy, authorities said. Life Flight transported the injured teen to a hospital, and the teen remains in critical condition. As deputies investigated the scene, an adult man sustained what authorities described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no deputies fired their weapons during the incident. Investigators have not released the identities of those involved, and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the man and woman remain under investigation. Detectives continued processing the scene and working to determine exactly what led up to the shootings.

House in Cinco Ranch struck by lightning, sparking fireHarris County detectives arrest man accused of illegally selling disabled parking placards onlineSpring Valley Village have reduced the roads from 4 to 3 lanesHurricane season is here. See the first 3 things you should do before the next storm enters the GulfFisherman turned restaurateur Fred McBride catches the food he serves🐟Back to summer as hotter temperatures returnUniversity of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston area





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teen Shot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz charged in Harris County after allegedly hitting security guard with glass hookahLouisiana rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., is facing an aggravated assault charge in Harris County stemming from an incident that happened last month.

Read more »

Man, woman found dead after hourslong standoff situation in west Harris County, sheriff saysHCSO said that the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say they found the woman, who was the man's girlfriend, dead inside the apartment.

Read more »

Boosie Badazz Charged in Harris County, Ebola Outbreak Continues to Spread in CongoA Louisiana rapper has been charged in Harris County after allegedly hitting a security guard with a glass hookah, while in Congo, a cook named Arlette Basekawike prepares meals for Ebola patients at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, despite the challenges posed by the rapidly spreading disease.

Read more »

Harris County detectives arrest man accused of illegally selling disabled parking placards onlineA 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a felony after investigators say he illegally sold disabled parking placards through social media, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Read more »