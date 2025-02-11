Teen Couple Charged in Grandmother's Murder, Video Released

Newly released video footage provides the first look at a teenage couple accused of killing the girl's grandmother in Bacliff, Texas. Tara King and Uriah Ureck, both facing capital murder charges, were apprehended in Laredo after a four-day manhunt.

A new video offers the first glimpse of a teenage couple accused of killing the girl's grandmother in Bacliff last week. Tara King, 17, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Uriah Ureck, were booked into the Galveston County Jail on Monday night. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office identified 61-year-old Tammy Sue King, who was found dead in her Bacliff home.

According to court records, Tammy's boyfriend contacted authorities to perform a welfare check at her residence located in the 4700 block of 15th Street in Bacliff last Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office discovered Tammy shot to death. The residence had been ransacked, and guns were missing from a bedroom safe. A concerned neighbor reported that no one had heard from Tammy since the previous Tuesday before her body was found. Court records indicate that Tammy's boyfriend told investigators that Tammy and Tara had an argument on Wednesday night regarding Tara's absence from school.Capital murder charges were filed against the two missing teens linked to the grandmother's death, according to deputies. After a multi-day investigation and manhunt, authorities located and apprehended the teens in Laredo, Texas, on Sunday. Tara and Uriah are both facing charges of capital murder and credit or debit card abuse. Court documents reveal that investigators uncovered Cash App transactions from the victim's account to Tara's account. The Galveston County medical examiner estimates Tammy's death occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5th.





