Alexandros Paporakis, 19, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including terrorism and armed violence after authorities say he planned a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, that was thwarted when his rifle jammed.

A 19-year-old suburban Chicago teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple, according to authorities and his attorney.

Alexandros Paporakis entered the plea during his arraignment before Cook County Judge Marc Martin at the Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District courthouse. A grand jury indicted Paporakis earlier this month on nine charges, including terrorism and armed violence, both felonies. His attorney, Fedor Kozlov, told reporters the charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Paporakis was initially charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon.

Also read Grand jury indicts Illinois man on terrorism and weapons charges in foiled Hindu temple shooting

On Wednesday, Palatine police, citing the ongoing investigation, announced additional charges including terrorism, making a terrorist threat, armed violence, attempted terrorism, unlawful possession of weapons, violation of the FOID card act and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. Additional misdemeanor charges include possession of an assault weapon and possession of a firearm without a serial number. If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces between six and 30 years in prison.

Advertisement

Man Armed With Rifle Arrives At Hindu Temple

According to authorities, Paporakis arrived at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Oct. 11 armed with a rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition. The rifle jammed when he tried to open fire, preventing him from carrying out the attack, authorities said. Paporakis left the scene and told a co-worker he planned to return and would try again, according to police. The co-worker alerted police, who arrested the defendant outside his home later that day.

Police said they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism from his house. Police also found Paporakis eight-page manifesto expressing white supremacist views and describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu place of worship. Prosecutors say Paporakis wrote in a document that he was a neo-Nazi and white supremacist who fantasized about killing non-white people.

No Hate Crime Charges Filed Despite Calls

Paporakis has not been charged with a hate crime, despite calls from local and national South Asian leaders for state and federal authorities to do so. Kozlov said Paporakis is being held in a medical facility at the Cook County jail. He is aware of the gravity of what he is accused of, and is taking it day by day, Kozlov said. It is hard to describe and understand how he feels and how he processes it, Kozlov said.

Paporakis remains at Cook County jail and is due back in court on Jan. 7.