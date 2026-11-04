Teen Charged With Fairfield Shooting to Be Tried As Adult

A 17-year-old suspect faces adult trial for the Spirit Halloween shooting in Fairfield that killed pregnant Constance Hages and injured six others.

A 17-year-old male suspect faces the possibility of being tried as an adult in California following a deadly shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield on October 30. The incident, which occurred at the Solano Town Center, resulted in the death of Constance Hages, a pregnant mother of four who was fatally shot while inside the retail location.

Shooting Details And Victim Identification

Investigators believe the teenager was specifically targeting a customer described as his intended target, who is one of the six other individuals injured in the attack. Constance Hages, 31, died from her injuries at the scene. Her family members confirmed to detectives that she was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. The tragic loss has left behind four children, grieving parents, and a family trying to face a pain that words can barely hold.

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The identity of the victim was confirmed by authorities shortly after the event. A fundraiser page noted that Constance was deeply loved and her absence has created an overwhelming void in the lives of everyone who knew and cherished her. The shooting took place during the evening hours, drawing immediate law enforcement attention to the crowded shopping center.

Suspect Custody And Prior Criminal History

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after he was accused of fleeing the Spirit Halloween following the shooting. A Fairfield police school resource officer helped identify him as the suspect after watching surveillance footage and recognizing him as a former student. His identification marked a crucial step in the investigation for the Fairfield Police Department.

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Prosecutors formally charged Smith on Tuesday with two counts of murder with a multiple murder special circumstance, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He was also charged in connection with a prior conviction for a violent offense. The office announced that the state has filed a petition seeking to transfer Smith's case from juvenile court to adult court.

Legal Petition And Public Safety Concerns

The Solano County District Attorney's Office stated on Tuesday that due to the seriousness of these crimes, the Minor's criminal record, and the threat to public safety, the People will argue that Smith remain detained. Smith had been previously sentenced and released in connection with a 2025 shooting at a local high school, according to Fairfield police. This prior history is central to the prosecution's argument for adult trial.

It was not immediately clear whether he retained legal counsel or a plea. The legal proceedings will now focus on the petition to try the minor as an adult. The court must determine if the transfer is appropriate given the severity of the charges and the suspect's background.

Injuries Of Other Victims Involved

Out of the six other people allegedly shot by Smith, three were in critical condition as of Saturday, October 31, according to police. These critical patients included a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man. A 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition as of Saturday while two others, a 19-year-old man and 43-year-old man, were treated for their gunshot wounds and released.

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The medical status of the victims highlights the severity of the firearms used in the attack. Law enforcement continues to investigate the motives behind the targeted nature of the shooting. The community in Fairfield is grappling with the aftermath of the violence that occurred at the Solano Town Center.