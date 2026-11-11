17-year-old charged with murder in Bronx shooting of Javits Frimpong, 15

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the Oct. 29 Bronx shooting death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old immigrant from Ghana who was killed on his way to school.

A 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the Oct. 29 shooting death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old immigrant from Ghana who was killed in the Bronx on his way to school, according to the New York City Police Department.

Detectives picked up the teen suspect Wednesday morning and took him to the 42nd Precinct for questioning, the NYPD said. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified because of his age, faces a murder charge. The NYPD said it is still looking for others who may be connected to the shooting. The department said it will be relentless in its efforts to get dangerous people out of communities, especially when it involves the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Also read Javits Frimpong: 17-year-old in custody in Bronx shooting death of 15-year-old

Surveillance Video Captures Suspect Fleeing Scene of Fatal Shooting

Javits was shot in the stomach near Crotona Park on Oct. 29. Officers transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Surveillance video of the incident shows a person wearing a black sweatsuit and a mask running from the scene. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny told ABC News last week that the killing was a senseless act of violence.

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He said police are also investigating whether bullying contributed to the incident. Kenny provided additional details about the shooting. He said three people gave chase, adding that these cowards shot him in the back. Kenny said that if their intention was to rob him, he dropped his backpack.

Victim Described as 'Very Good Kid' Chasing American Dream

Kenny said all indications are that Javits was trying to live the American dream. He said the teen was trying to get ahead by going to school, and that nothing in the investigation indicates he was involved in any gang activity. Kenny described him as a very good kid. The teen's family said at a press conference that he had told them he was being bullied at DreamYard Preparatory School, where he attended.

Just two days before the tragedy, the school principal had called Thomas Frimpong, Javits' father, to report that his son was being targeted and that two students had been suspended as a result. Kenny said police are looking at the possibility that the child was being bullied at school and are working with the Department of Education to verify that.

Mother Travels from Ghana to Mourn Son, Father Expresses Relief at Arrest

An NYC Public Schools spokesperson told ABC News last week that the district will continue to work with the NYPD as the investigation proceeds. Doris Gyamfi, Javits' mother, traveled from Ghana to mourn her son's death and broke down sobbing as she spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. Thomas Frimpong said he was happy to learn that someone was charged in his son's death, and he was also very emotional at the press conference.

Thomas Frimpong described bringing his son to the United States for his education. He said he brought Javits from Ghana to continue his education here and that the teen was very, very, very excited. He said that on the 29th day of October, he was at work when he heard that his son had been shot. Attorney Ben Crump, the family's lawyer, said at the press conference that the suspect should be held accountable for the teen's death.

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President Trump Grants Emergency Visa for Mother to Attend Funeral

Crump said the family wants these, apparently, kids who murdered Javits to be held fully accountable under the law, because that is equal justice. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was told by President Donald Trump that Javits' mother was granted a visa to travel to the United States for his funeral.

Mamdani wrote in a Nov. 2 post on X that the murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away. He said Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person, adding that he had just gotten off the phone with President Trump, who agreed to grant her visa immediately.

In a statement released after the visa was granted, Mamdani emphasized that all of New York City is mourning this tragedy. President Donald Trump agreed to grant Javits' mother an emergency visa so she could travel from Ghana to lay her son to rest. In honor of Javits, a rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday with hundreds of people in attendance. Speakers discussed communal unity in the wake of the teen's death and mourned his passing.

Members of the community also visited and maintained a memorial for Javits Frimpong on Nov. 7 in the Bronx. The memorial honored the 15-year-old immigrant from Ghana who was shot to death more than a week earlier. The investigation remains active. Police have said they are still seeking others possibly connected to the shooting, and the department has promised to pursue every lead in the case.