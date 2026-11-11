Teen charged in killing of 15-year-old Ghanaian student shot going to school in the Bronx

KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

A New York Police Department car is viewed in Times Square on August 12, 2013 in New York City. A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian immigrant who was walking to school in the Bronx on Oct. 29, according to police.

The NYPD said the teen was arrested Wednesday but have not identified him because he is a minor. He faces charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Also read Teen suspect arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of Ghanaian immigrant Javits Frimpong, 15

“The NYPD will be relentless in our efforts to get dangerous people out of our communities, especially when it involves the murder of a 15-year-old boy,” police Frimpong’s father, Thomas, said his son was bullied at school and that two students were suspended shortly before the shooting, according to civil rights lawyerPolice said they were investigating bullying and robbery as possible motives. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said last week that investigators believed three people may have been involved.that Frimpong had come from Ghana about a year earlier and dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Police found him with a gunshot wound to the stomach and took him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died. The killing prompted protests and calls from community members to address youth violence and bullying. : “The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away. ” “Javits Frimpong’s mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person.

Advertisement

I just got off the phone with President Trump, and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately. ”A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a citywide state of emergency after storms caused shoreline erosion, coastal flooding, prolonged power outages and disruptions to muniAn 18-year-old charged in the murder of a U.S. Coast Guard pilot was released from jail after posting a $3 million bond.

A decision to expand a police surveillance camera system to more neighborhoods in Seattle has some community members applauding the move and others warning of p