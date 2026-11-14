Teen Captures 45-Day Runaway Sheep in Wadsworth

14-year-old Reagan Crumpler and her horse Catalena successfully capture an American Blackbelly sheep after a 45-day search in Wadsworth, Ohio.

Fourteen-year-old Reagan Crumpler successfully captured an American Blackbelly sheep in Wadsworth, Ohio, ending a 45-day search that captivated the entire community. The elusive animal, which had been roaming free since mid-February, was finally roped by Crumpler and her horse, Catalena, on a Wednesday afternoon. This event marked the conclusion of a lengthy and coordinated rescue effort involving local residents and animal sanctuary volunteers.

Capture Details and The Horse Catalena

Crumpler described the final moments of the chase to the Wadsworth Police Department, explaining that she had attempted to catch the sheep multiple times over the preceding weeks without success. The sneaky animal had a habit of turning around just as the pair got close, evading Crumpler's rope attempts repeatedly. Despite several earlier failures, the teen maintained her determination to bring the sheep home.

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Before embarking on the hours-long journey that finally ended the animal's freedom, Crumpler recalled asking her 18-year-old horse, Catalena, if she wanted to go catch a sheep that day. As they pursued the animal, Crumpler felt her hope waning and urged Catalena to keep going. She stated that the horse seemed to understand her encouragement and immediately picked up speed, positioning them directly in front of the sheep. This decisive move allowed Crumpler to finally rope the animal.

Community Effort Led by Whispering Acres Farm

The extensive search operation was organized by Janine Smalley, the owner of Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary, alongside farm volunteer Rebecca Roxberry. They launched a Facebook campaign to rally community support for the rescue of the AWOL animal. Roxberry emphasized that her primary motivation was to ensure the sheep did not get hurt during its time on the roads and in unfamiliar territory.

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"I just didn't want to see her get hurt," Roxberry explained. "I love animals, all animals, and I was like, 'Oh, we gotta do something.'" The rescue effort saw volunteers, the sheriff's department, and residents utilizing aerial drones to track the sheep's movements. The animal was spotted several times during the 45-day period, leading to a collaborative effort to return it to safety.

Sanctuary Stay and New Identity Gerri Reagan

Upon the successful capture, Roxberry noted that everyone involved shed tears of relief. She described the moment as a collective exhale, stating, "We actually can breathe because she is safe." The rescued sheep has been named Gerri Reagan in honor of the heroic teen who finally caught her. Gerri Reagan is currently staying at the Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary under a 72-hour hold.

The sanctuary is currently seeking the sheep's original owner. So far, no potential owners have come forward with claims to Gerri Reagan. If no one claims the sheep within the designated timeframe, it will become a permanent resident of the farm. Crumpler expressed satisfaction with this outcome, noting that she felt good knowing the sheep would go to a place where it would receive the best care and live a long life.

Aftermath and Community Reaction

The successful capture has been celebrated as a triumph of teamwork and patience. Janine Smalley highlighted the hard work of the volunteers and the incredible community spirit that made the rescue possible. The teen lassoer reflected on the journey, acknowledging the persistence required to finally succeed where others had only had partial sightings.

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Images of the event show Rebecca Roxberry holding a goat and Janine Smalley holding the rescued sheep in the back seat of a vehicle, marking the end of the animal's monthslong adventure. The story has become a local highlight, demonstrating the strong bonds between residents, their animals, and the sanctuary that cares for them in Wadsworth, Ohio.