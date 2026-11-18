The victim was shot at least twice in the chest around 6:40 p.m. on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest by another juvenile Tuesday evening in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said. Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue near East Orleans Street and found the teen with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police transported the boy to Temple University Hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition but later was downgraded to critical, Small said. According to nearby video and witness accounts, both the shooter and the victim approached each other and the shooter pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and started firing, Small said. Police recovered three spent shell casings at the scene, Small said.

Advertisement

It was unknown what the victim was doing in the area since he lives several miles away in North Philadelphia, Small said. The shooter — who appeared to be a young juvenile wearing a dark mask, burgundy jacket, and multicolored backpack — was last seen fleeing south on Frankford and east on East Birch Street, Small said. No arrests were reported.