He left the amusement park with a headache and died in his family’s hotel room, report says.

A teenage boy died after riding X2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, a few weeks before two people allegedly suffered severe brain injuries on the high-speed roller coaster, according to a new report.

Christopher Gibson, 17, of Colorado, died June 4 in his family’s hotel room near the Valencia amusement park, according to. An autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner found he had a large subdural hemorrhage and died of blunt-force head trauma, according to ProPublica, which partnered with Gibson and his mother, Leanndra Fascaldo, drove to Magic Mountain from their Colorado home to ride roller coasters in celebration of his high school graduation.

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“He wanted to see Six Flags,” Colorado personal injury attorney Chadwick McGrady, who represents Gibson’s family, told ProPublica. Gibson rode Full Throttle, Viper and other coasters over a four-day period — including two trips on X2 on back-to-back days. He left Magic Mountain with a headache after riding X2 the second time and returned with his mother to their hotel room, where he died.

Gibson’s death in June occurred a few weeks before two X2 riders suffered severe brain injuries, according to ProPublica. Naomi Greer-Wilkinson, 25, of Los Angeles, and Pamela Guillen, 40, of Hawaii, were both treated for severe brain hemorrhages within days of each other in July after riding X2, according to their attorney. Magic Mountain’s investigation and analysis of X2 remains ongoing and the park continues to fully cooperate with Cal/OSHA, according to Six Flags officials.

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Every Six Flags ride undergoes extensive inspections by state, insurance, engineering, safety and third-party inspectors designed to meet or exceed manufacturer requirements and industry standards, according to the company website.

“Safety is our ethos and is at the heart of everything we do,” according to a Six Flags spokesperson. “X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests throughout its nearly 20 years of operation. ”The 200-foot-tall X2 reaches a top speed of 76 mph while navigating a pair of raven turn inversions over a 3,600-foot-long track.

The 360-degree rotating seats on the wing coaster extend on either side of the track.found X2 was linked to two deaths and more than a dozen reports of serious injuries over two decades after a review of legal filings, depositions and medical records. Anne and William Hawley of Garden Grove alleged in a 2024 lawsuit that the “unreasonably dangerous” X2 coaster caused their 22-year-old son Christopher’s fatal brain injury.

The family settled the case with Magic Mountain and X2 trainmaker S&S Worldwide in August before the trial started, according to Six Flags and S&S Worldwide denied liability and the settlement did not include any finding X2 was defective or the companies caused Hawley’s death, according to the Dordick law firm website. Hilda Farias, 28, died in 2010 from a brain abnormality that ruptured allegedly because of the intensity of X2, according to the CNN investigation.

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A lawsuit by the family was settled for an undisclosed amount, according to CNN.