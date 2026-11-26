LAPD said a 15-year-old boy wanted in connection with a robbery pulled a handgun on officers after he tried to get away on an e-scooter.

pulled a handgun on officers after leading them on a pursuit on an electric scooter was 15 years old, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and carrying a loaded firearm in public in connection with an incident that was reported Tuesday. The department was called to a South Los Angeles neighborhood at 1:50 p.m. for a call of an armed robbery.

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Responding officers arrived at the area of 41st Street and Compton Avenue for the robbery and encountered two males, who were later determined to be teenagers, wanted in the case. At the scene, LAPD officers were able to arrest a 14-year-old boy, but the older teen took off on an e-scooter, prompting officers to give chase. Officers were able to locate the second teen roughly a mile away near the intersection of Alameda Street and 45th Place.