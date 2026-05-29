Teen arrested in connection with series of reckless e-motorcycle pursuits in Fontana

The arrest followed an investigation into a pursuit that began May 21, during an enforcement operation targeting reckless e-motorcycle activity.

The arrest followed an investigation into a pursuit that began May 21 during a traffic enforcement operation targeting reckless e-motorcycle activity. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a series of reckless e-motorcycle pursuits that prompted ongoing enforcement efforts by the Fontana Police Department, authorities said.

The arrest followed an investigation into a pursuit that began May 21 during a traffic enforcement operation targeting reckless e-motorcycles. Here, officers attempted to stop the rider. Police said the department’s helicopter tracked the suspect from the air while motor officers followed on the ground. The pursuit ended when the rider entered a water channel tunnel, preventing officers from safely continuing.

Investigators later identified the suspect as a 15-year-old who police say had previously led officers on three additional felonious and reckless driving pursuits in April and May. On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant in the 5000 block of La Sarre Drive and took the juvenile into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall and booked. The e-motorcycle involved in the investigation was seized as evidence.

The Fontana Police Department said the arrest is part of broader efforts to address public safety concerns related to the operation of e-motorcycles and e-bikes throughout the city. Fontana police have adopted a zero-tolerance enforcement approach toward unlawful riding behaviors that place the public at risk. They also noted that parents of juveniles who violate those laws may be held responsible for their child’s actions.

The department is encouraging e-bike riders to complete a free online electric bicycle safety course developed by the California Highway Patrol before operating their vehicles.





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