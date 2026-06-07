Teen arrested in connection to Feb. hit-and-run that left 73-year-old dead

A teenage suspect faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run from earlier this year.

from SAT 7:39 PM CDT until SAT 8:15 PM CDT, Johnson County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Ellis County18-year-old Alexis Davila is facing multiple charges after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run in Henderson County in February.

Police said Davila struck and killed 73-year-old Martha Anette Belcher with his vehicle on FM 2709 and fled the scene. Davila faces charges of failure to stop and render aid involving death, and tampering with physical evidence. A teenage suspect faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year.18-year-old Alexis Davila of Athens, Texas, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

He's been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Police said on Feb. 25, 2026, Davila was involved in a hit-and-run in Henderson County. Davila's truck struck and killed 73-year-old Martha Anette Belcher, who was walking along the westbound lane of FM 2709.





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Us Tx

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jon Cryer reflects on filming ‘Pretty in Pink’ with ‘d–k’ Andrew McCarthy: ‘We had all kinds of issues’Cryer and McCarthy played romantic rivals in the iconic 1986 teen rom-com.

Read more »

UK police charge 6 more with violent disorder at protest over teen's stabbing deathBritish police have charged six more people with violent disorder at a protest over the stabbing death of a university student.

Read more »

Teen hurled her Chipotle bowl at worker in Santa Ana, police sayA surveillance camera video of the assault went viral last week, showing a young woman yelling at the worker behind the register before picking up her order and hurling it at them.

Read more »

Russian teen claims first Grand Slam tennis title with French Open winThe eighth-ranked Andreeva ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the French Open final on Saturday.

Read more »