A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for breaking into Chris Hemsworth's Broken Head residence, stealing three vehicles on November 11, 2026.

Police in New South Wales have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a high-profile burglary at the Broken Head residence of actor Chris Hemsworth. The incident occurred on the morning of November 11, 2026, when four individuals allegedly entered the property shared by Hemsworth and his sister, actress Elsa Pataky. Authorities confirmed that the teenager was taken into custody following a targeted search operation conducted at a separate location in Coraki.

Details of the Burglary Incident

On November 11, 2026, residents at the Broken Head property reported that three vehicles had been stolen from the premises. Initial reports indicated that four people were involved in the break-in at the home of Chris Hemsworth. The intrusion resulted in the theft of three automobiles, which were later recovered by law enforcement in nearby areas including Coraki, Tabulam, and Lennox Head. New South Wales Police seized the vehicles for forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigation into the theft.

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Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The arrest of the 16-year-old suspect took place after police executed a search warrant at a property in Coraki on November 19. During this operation, officers seized several items of interest, including electronics, clothing, and vehicle keys. The teenager now faces seven distinct charges, which include entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offense, and destroying or damaging property. He appeared in children's court shortly after his arrest and was refused bail.

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Investigation and Remaining Suspects

While one suspect is in custody, authorities continue to hunt for the other three individuals allegedly involved in the burglary of the Chris Hemsworth estate. Police have not publicly disclosed the identity of the detained teenager, adhering to standard protocols regarding minors in the legal system. The investigation remains active as law enforcement works to locate the remaining suspects and gather further evidence from the seized items.

Impact and Safety Considerations

Despite the severity of the break-in at the prestigious Broken Head residence, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The recovery of the stolen vehicles and the seizure of personal items suggest that the property was thoroughly targeted. The arrest marks a significant development in the case, although the search for the remaining three suspects indicates that the legal proceedings are still in their early stages.