Teen Arrested After 11-Year-Old Trapped in Deliberately Set Fire at Welsh Rugby Club

An 11-year-old boy suffered serious burns after being trapped in a deliberately ignited storage container at Trimsaran RFC. A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson.

A tragic incident unfolded at Trimsaran Rugby Football Club in Carmarthenshire, Wales , when a storage container was deliberately set on fire, trapping an 11-year-old boy inside.

The blaze erupted around 6pm on Saturday, May 23, with plumes of smoke visible across the area. Heroic members of the rugby club风险 managed to rescue the young boy from the burning container, though he sustained serious burn injuries. He was rushed to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he remains in a stable but serious condition. Emergency services, including police and fire crews from multiple stations, responded swiftly to the emergency.

The fire caused extensive damage to the container and its contents, and even spread to a neighboring property, affecting its roof space. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels, thermal imaging cameras, and other equipment to extinguish the flames, clearing the scene by approximately 8pm. Dyfed-Powys Police launched an investigation and quickly arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of both arson and attempted murder. The suspect has since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

The club, known as the home of rugby legend Jonathan Davies, issued a statement expressing relief that the boy was rescued due to the bravery of its members, while also acknowledging the significant damage to equipment. The community has been left shocked by the deliberately set fire and the serious harm to a child. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the full circumstances behind the incident





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Trimsaran RFC Arson Attempted Murder Child Injury Wales Rugby Club Fire

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