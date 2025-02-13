Teen and Mother Renew Push for Brass Knuckle Ban After Attack

A teenager who was attacked with brass knuckles in Gilbert is renewing his efforts to pass state legislation banning the weapon, focusing this time on minors.

Connor and Stephanie Jarnagan first went to state lawmakers in 2024 with the goal of enacting a statewide ban, but their initial attempt was unsuccessful.

Undeterred, they are revising their bill to focus solely on banning brass knuckles for minors in the state, hoping this narrower approach will increase its chances of passing. Connor was 16 when he was attacked in the parking lot of a Gilbert In-N-Out restaurant. 'When it happened to me, I kinda looked at the situation, and I thought to myself how can I make this better,' said Connor. 'And especially after Preston Lord died it really hit my heart heavy to keep going after it.' Since the attack, Connor and Stephanie have become vocal advocates for stricter brass knuckle laws. They have addressed council meetings in Tempe, Chandler, and Gilbert. Chandler and Gilbert have subsequently approved ordinances banning the sale and possession of brass knuckles by minors. Tempe has enacted an ordinance prohibiting the sale of brass knuckles to minors and possession in public regardless of age. 'For a lot of the Senators and House members I think my message is this is more of a commonsense issue than a 2A,' said Connor. 'Making the argument that brass knuckles are needed in our community, it just doesn’t make sense to me.'They are hopeful that their bill will be placed on next week's agenda for the Public Safety Committee. Connor plans to be at the capitol as often as possible. 'I think of the past year, it's been a really big part of my life and getting it passed would make me proud of what I’ve been doing,' said Connor. 'And just knowing if I can prevent one brass knuckles attack in the future, it would really mean a lot to me.





