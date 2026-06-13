Teen advocate pushes California to require hearing aid coverage for children

Chase Klugo was diagnosed with hearing loss as an infant.

More than half of U.S. states require health insurance plans to cover hearing aids for children, but California does not. One local teenager is working with advocates to change that.

Chase Klugo was diagnosed with hearing loss as an infant. He and his sister both inherited a genetic condition that affects their hearing. Klugo, who plays tennis, recently helped his high school team win a title. But he is also fighting off the court, joining hundreds of families who are urging California to expand coverage for children who need hearing aids.

“I personally have hearing aids, as you can see right here, in both of my ears,” Klugo said. “I can hear about 10% without my hearing aids. ” Advocates say mandated coverage for hearing aids has received bipartisan support in California, but Gov. Gavin Newsom has raised concerns about adding new requirements to the state’s health insurance system.

“To be honest, it’s just bringing as much attention to the issue as possible and making an environment where Newsom feels like it’s the right thing to do, and it’s a no-brainer,” Klugo said. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Advocates say they have submitted a proposal to the governor that they believe addresses his concerns. A final decision is expected June 15.





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