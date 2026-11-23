A 16-year-old boy pleads guilty to arson after throwing a lit cigarette into a bin, causing a fire that killed Stan and Roma Rickman in their Alton home. Learn details of the Winchester Crown Court case.

A 16-year-old adolescent has formally admitted to committing arson following a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of an elderly couple in Hampshire. The teenager appeared at Winchester Crown Court to plead guilty to the charge of arson involving a recycling bin situated outside the residence of Stan Rickman and his wife Roma. This legal admission concludes a significant chapter in the investigation into the fire that claimed the lives of the retired pair in their home.

Court Details of Arson Incident in Alton

Prosecutor Patrick Upward KC outlined the specific events of the early morning of April 14, 2025, during the proceedings. The defendant, who was 15 years old at the time of the event, reported suffering from insomnia and decided to take a walk through the neighborhood. As he passed the home of Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, in Alton, he engaged in what he described as a prank by moving the recycling bin into a side alley.

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Mr. Upward explained that the boy then threw a lit cigarette into the bin, which immediately ignited the contents. Upon returning to the scene a short time later, the teenager observed that the bin was clearly burning. Despite seeing the fire, he did not attempt to alert emergency services or put out the flames. Instead, he reportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone before returning home to sleep, operating under the incorrect assumption that the fire would extinguish itself.

Legal Outcomes and Prosecution Stance

The prosecution stated they would offer no evidence on two additional charges of manslaughter and one charge of arson damaging the house, as the defendant denied these allegations. Mr. Justice Birt formally found the defendant not guilty on these three counts. The court determined that the prosecution's case was never based on an intention to kill or injure anyone, a position that remains unchanged.

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The teenager expressed remorse for his actions, stating that he never intended to cause death or injury to the couple. However, the legal consequences for the admitted arson of the recycling bin remain severe. The case has been referred to the youth court for sentencing regarding that specific charge, acknowledging the defendant's youth while addressing the gravity of the resulting fatalities.

Psychological Profile and Victim Impact

Psychological reports submitted to the court revealed that the defendant has ADHD, an autism spectrum condition, neonatal abstinence syndrome, and low average intelligence. Experts noted that these conditions likely impaired his ability to foresee the risk of the fire spreading from the bin to the adjacent house and the associated risks to human life. These factors were considered in the court's assessment of his mental state and decision-making capabilities during the incident.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed that Stan and Roma Rickman died from the effects of the fire combined with ischaemic heart disease. The family of the victims released a statement through the police, describing Stan and Roma as kind, generous parents and grandparents who were much loved. They expressed deep sadness at losing them too early and emphasized that the couple's memory will live on through their family and friends.