Teen accused of shooting 74-year-old man to death on front porch of Lehigh County home

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting a man to death on the front porch of a home in Whitehall Township.

A 17-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old to death on the front porch of a home in Whitehall Township. Fernando Guerrero Tabera was found by police suffering from several gunshot wounds to the face, torso, and leg.

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting a man to death on the front porch of a home in Whitehall Township. Prosecutors announced criminal homicide and other charges against the teenager in the shooting death of 74-year-old Fernando Guerrero Tabera on Thursday evening. Officers from the Whitehall Police Department were called to the 5100 block of 3rd Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found Guerrero Tabera shot to death in a patio chair with over a dozen fired shell casings nearby. Authorities say surveillance video shows Guerrero Tabera sitting in a chair on the front porch when someone, believed to be the suspect, points a gun at the victim and walk away with the weapon in his hand.

A witness told police he believed the teen may have taken the gun from his home, and indicated that the suspect may have entered the home after the shooting. The suspect was arraigned on Friday morning on charges of criminal homicide and weapons charges.





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