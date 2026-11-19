A 16-year-old Washington, D.C. boy was arrested and charged as an adult with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his identical twin brother after an argument over belongings. The twins' mother says the shooting was an accident.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 16-year-old Jamari Young on Wednesday, marking a significant development in the investigation into the fatal shooting of his identical twin brother, Jabrell Young. Jamari has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder while armed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. This arrest concludes a manhunt that began last month after Jabrell was found unconscious inside their family home in Washington, D.C.

Police responded to the residence where Jabrell was pronounced dead. Neighbors and relatives stated that Jabrell died in his mother's arms after she attempted to administer first aid. The shooting occurred after the brothers engaged in a heated argument over Jabrell entering Jamari's room and touching his personal belongings. Court documents obtained by the news outlet detail the tension that preceded the fatal incident.

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As the boys' mother applied pressure to Jabrell's wounds in a desperate effort to save his life, Jamari allegedly expressed remorse. Witnesses stated that Jamari said, I didn't mean to. It just went off. He reportedly followed up with an apology, telling his mother, I didn't mean to. I'm sorry, Ma. The twins' mother allegedly yelled at her son to leave the house immediately after the shooting.

Neighborhood security cameras captured footage showing Jamari walking and then running from the neighborhood following the incident. Authorities discovered two .45-caliber shell casings inside the house but have yet to recover the weapon used in the killing. The investigation took a strange turn when someone inside the home allegedly tossed a blanket under a nearby parked car. Officers found a 9 mm pistol hidden inside that blanket, which has been traced to an unsolved fatal shooting in July.

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Investigators have not confirmed who tossed the blanket under the parked car. They have also not disclosed where Jamari went after leaving the residence or whether he received assistance while on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service executed the arrest on Wednesday, bringing the suspect into custody. This arrest comes one month after the initial shooting, closing a chapter in a case that has drawn intense local and media attention.

The twins' aunt spoke to the news outlet, asserting that the shooting was an accident. She claimed that Jamari was terrified and had not intended to shoot his brother. This perspective was echoed by the boys' mother after Thursday's court hearing. She described her sons as inseparable and insisted that the shooting was not malicious.

After the hearing, the mother told FOX 5 that her son is being portrayed as a monster when the shooting was not malicious. She said, This is an accident. This is an accident, but they're putting out a narrative that my son is just a monster and that this is something that was just malicious. She emphasized the bond between the twins, stating, This is not malicious, sir. My son and his brother are best friends.

She added that they love each other and are ride or die. The mother expressed frustration with how the case has been handled by authorities. She feels that her family has been targeted by law enforcement since the incident occurred. She described a hostile environment where she has faced significant pressure and scrutiny.

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I've been harassed. I've been stalked. I've been threatened. I've been mistreated. My family has been mistreated since day one, she said. She felt that investigators treated her like the suspect rather than a grieving mother. She stated, I've been treated like I'm the suspect. I haven't been treated like I'm a grieving mom. I've been treated like I'm the one whose fault for all this.

In an online fundraiser, the twins' mother voiced concerns about the narrative being built around Jamari. She said he is being portrayed in a way that could put his life in danger. She noted that investigators took all of her electronic devices during their inquiry. She continued to face legal pressure while trying to grieve and find strength to get through each day.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $1,200 for the family as of Thursday afternoon. The funds are intended to support the family during this difficult time and to help with legal defense costs. The case continues to unfold as the legal process moves forward. Jamari Young remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings. The community watches closely as questions about the circumstances remain. The tragedy has sparked a broader conversation about gun safety and family dynamics in Washington, D.C. Authorities are still investigating the connection to the July shooting linked to the 9 mm pistol. No further arrests have been announced in connection with that separate case. The focus remains on the charges against the 16-year-old suspect. The outcome of the case will likely influence public discourse on juvenile justice. Residents continue to seek answers and closure. The investigation is ongoing. More details may emerge as the legal proceedings advance.