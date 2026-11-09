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Teen, 16, reported missing in Lebanon County

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Teen, 16, reported missing in Lebanon County
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Police are searching for Jonas Smucker, 16, who was reported missing Friday in West Cornwall Township.

Police are searching for Jonas Smucker, 16, who was reported missing Friday in West Cornwall Township. Smucker was last seen wearing black pants and a green shirt around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Cornwall Borough police.

Smucker walked away from Green Pastures, a mental health facility on South Butler Road, according to police. Police say Smucker may be headed toward family in New Holland, or to his home in Dornsife, Northumberland County. Historic inn to close in York County, owners announceRestaurant owner warns minimum wage hike could mean cuts for small businesses Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

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Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - aDemocrat Brad Chambers declares victory in competitive Pennsylvania House race Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day. Fire crews from York County traveled across state lines early Sunday morning to respond to a house fire in Maryland.

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Weber County officials mulling expansion of county's inland port area around Ogden airport

Weber County officials are mulling expansion of the county's inland port area to acreage around Ogden-Hinckley Airport as an economic development mechanism

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