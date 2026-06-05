Teen, 14, accused of murdering Indiana University grad Brett Scrogham in parking garage

“While today’s arrest is significant, my heart breaks for everyone impacted by this tragedy. A young man lost his life, and another now faces allegations that will change his life forev…

who was on his way to meet his parents at a baseball game. The teen, who has not been identified, was nabbed on Wednesday for his role in the killing of Brett Scrogham in a parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indiana polis on May 28,“While today’s arrest is significant, my heart breaks for everyone impacted by this tragedy.

A young man lost his life, and another now faces allegations that will change his life forever,” Chief Tanya Terry said. Brett Scrogham was fatally shot in a parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis on May 28.

“While today’s announcement marks an important step forward in this investigation, it cannot heal or ease the pain felt by Mr. Scrogham’s family, friends, and loved ones. This case is a tragic reminder that a single act of violence can alter countless lives in an instant. ”that the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence between two strangers — and warned that the department can’t prevent that kind of crime alone.

“I’m frustrated and disheartened to tell you the person we believe is responsible is a 14-year-old child. Let that sink in,” she said. Authorities are investigating the shooting, which occurred on the third floor of the parking garage, as a possible carjacking. The 14-year-old is being held without bond as detectives work with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine which charges to file against the teen.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said that the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence between two strangers — and warned that the department can’t prevent that kind of crime alone. Scrogham was on his way to meet his parents to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate team, the Indianapolis Indians, when he was killed — weeks after he graduated as a top-100 student from Indiana University’s prestigious Kelley School of Business.

His death sent shockwaves across the community, with those who knew him describing the 23-year-old as brilliant and selfless.

“He was about to change the world. I truly, truly, mean that. Brett was that spark; he had that x-factor, if you will,” close family friend Dwayne Sawyer told WRTV. Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred on the third floor of the parking garage, as a possible carjacking.

Indiana Sen. Jim Banks honored the 23-year-old on the Senate floor, describing him as “a God-fearing Christian man” whose life was cut short due to Indianapolis officials’ soft approach to violent criminals in the city.

“If we keep making excuses for why we can’t enforce the law and keep violent criminals in prison, we will never have safe neighborhoods and communities — and innocent people like Brett will continue to pay the price,” Banks said. Following the arrest, Terry issued a stern warning to the city’s youth that being underage does not mean their actions cannot have severe consequences.

“You are not entitled to other people’s property. We will hold you accountable, but to everybody else that has a touch point in these kids’ lives, do your job. Be proactive, not reactive,” Terry told Fox 59. Terry then called on parents and adults throughout the city to take responsibility for preventing youth violence in their communities.

“If you’re a parent and need help with your kids, it’s your responsibility to ask for some help,” she told the outlet. “Parenting is not passive. You don’t get to say my kid is a teenager, they’re off doing God knows what. It’s your responsibility to know what that is.

Be nosy. Be involved. Ask questions. ” Brett Scrogham was fatally shot in a parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis on May 28.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said that the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence between two strangers -- and warned that the department can't prevent that kind of crime alone. Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred on the third floor of the parking garage, as a possible carjacking.





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