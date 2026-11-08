Tee Higgins Joins Touchdown Party Against Falcons to Open up Big Lead

Cincinnati has the hottest offense in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The red-hot star receiver scored his second touchdown of the game on Sunday to extend the lead over Atlanta, 31-17.

He and Ja'Marr Chase have now split the touchdown tally across the pond as Joe Burrow shreds this Atlanta defense for 258 passing yards and four total scores.is also running the ball very well, with the ground attack up to 81 yards and 6.2 yards per carry.6:11 - 3rd J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase . PENALTY on ATL-C.Henderson, Defensive Pass Interference, 14 yards, enforced at CIN 27 - No Play.

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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.