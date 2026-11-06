Teddy Swims Lands Second No 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Teddy Swims secures his second Pop Airplay No 1 spot, following his 2024 hit. We analyze the chart impact of his latest radio success and career trajectory.

Teddy Swims has secured his second No. 1 position on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, marking a significant milestone in his rising career as a singer-songwriter. This latest chart-topper demonstrates his sustained ability to resonate with mainstream audiences across the United States radio landscape. The achievement follows his previous dominance of the format, establishing him as a consistent force in contemporary pop music.

Chart Performance and Previous Hits

Swims previously held the top spot on the Pop Airplay chart for two weeks in April 2024 with the hit single "Lose Control." His continued presence at the pinnacle of radio airplay confirms his broad appeal and the enduring popularity of his musical style. This new No. 1 status represents a significant step up from his other recent charting efforts, solidifying his position among leading pop artists. The song is currently being played on nearly 150 mainstream top 40 radio stations throughout the United States, ensuring widespread exposure to diverse listener demographics.

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Recent Chart Activity and Track Records

Swims has also achieved top 10 success on the Pop Airplay chart with the single "Bad Dreams," which reached No. 8 in April 2025. Additionally, his track "The Door" peaked at No. 9 in November 2024, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory in his radio performance metrics. Beyond his own performances, Swims has contributed to other chart successes, including his co-writing credit on "Mr. Know It All," which reached No. 26 on the Pop Airplay chart. This collaborative effort marks Swims' fourth entry into the top 40 of this specific chart, following "Bad Dreams" at No. 30, "The Door" at No. 24, and "Lose Control" at No. 1 for one week. These figures highlight his versatility both as a performing artist and a songwriter within the industry.

Performance Context and Tour Schedule

Swims continues to connect with fans through live performances, recently appearing on a stop of his "I've Tried Everything But Therapy" tour. This specific concert took place on Aug. 1, 2025, at PH Live within the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Such high-profile live engagements complement his radio success, creating a robust ecosystem for his music to reach audiences. The combination of strong chart performance and compelling live shows helps maintain momentum for his releases and keeps his name relevant in ongoing music industry conversations. His ability to translate studio success into engaging live experiences is a key factor in his growing fanbase and commercial viability.

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Artist Philosophy and Future Outlook

In discussions about his career trajectory and personal growth, Swims has shared insights into his mindset regarding fame and fatherhood. He has previously reflected on his approach to goal-setting by comparing his progress to how the human eye perceives distance, noting that seeing 20 miles ahead does not diminish the need for further progress. Swims has stated that he always tries to celebrate his wins while striving to be the best, focusing on being present in the moment and accepting his current place in the industry. This perspective underscores his dedication to continuous improvement and his grounded approach to achieving long-term success in a competitive field. Such reflections provide context for his sustained efforts and the careful balance he maintains between ambition and contentment.

Chart Updates and Industry Reporting

The Billboard charts, which track this performance data, are scheduled to update on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the official chart dated Nov. 14. These updates are published on Billboard.com, providing the public and industry professionals with the latest information on music consumption and radio airplay trends. The precise dating of these charts ensures accurate tracking of song performance over specific weeks, allowing for fair comparisons and historical record-keeping. For artists like Swims, landing a No. 1 spot on this chart is a critical indicator of commercial success and industry recognition, often leading to increased opportunities for touring, collaborations, and future releases.